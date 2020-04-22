TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, April 21, 2010
The Redbank Valley Bulldogs baseball team outslugged visiting Karns City, 11-7, as Kent Shick and Shiloh Buchleitner led the team’s 14-hit attack with three hits apiece. Curtis Bowser, Brandon Bain and Dustin Gabler each had two hits. Bowser ripped a homer while Buchleitner and Bain hit triples. Caden Truitt threw the first five innings to get the win. … The Redbank Valley track and field teams were swept by North Clarion at home last Wednesday, the boys 86-64 and the girls 100-50. The Bulldogs got four wins out of Justin Radaker and three from Kurtis Jones. Radaker anchored the winning 4x100 and 4x400 relays while winning the 100-meter dash (11.6) and long jump (17 feet, 11 inches). Jones won the shot put (51 feet, 5 1/2 inches) discus (156 feet, 5 inches) and javelin (162 feet, 10 inches). The Lady Bulldogs’ lone win came in the 4x400 relay with Simone Ray, Kaylee Smith, Jen Traister and Paige Adams. … The Union Knights baseball team dropped a 6-5 loss to Keystone. Zach Smith and Ron Cary each had two hits for the Knights.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, April 26, 1995
Both the Redbank Valley and Union track and field teams came away with no first-place finishes at last weekend’s A-C Valley Invitational. The Redbank Valley girls finished fifth as Megan Rupp ran legs on the runner-up 4x400- and 4x100-meter relays while placing fourth in the 200 dash. The Redbank Valley boys were 11th as Mike Shreckengost was second in the 400 dash and third in the long jump. The Union boys finished 13th as Josh Smith was second in the discus. The Union girls were 15th as Allison Hetrick was fourth in the javelin. Future Redbank Valley boys’ coach Andy Rex of Clarion was voted the boys’ field event MVP.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, April 22, 1970
The Redbank Valley Bulldogs track and field team won its third straight dual meet of the year on its home field last Friday, handing Union a 112-38 defeat. Two school records were tied during the meet as Redbank Valley won 15 of the 18 events. The Bulldogs won all three relays, eight other track events and four of the field events, sweeping the javelin. Roger Young tied a school record set in 1964 by George Kespelher in the 100-yard dash when he clocked a time of 10.4 seconds. The other record tied was the high jump mark. Jerry Wolfgang went over the bar at 5 feet, 10 inches to tie Frank Sherman’s effort in 1969. Also on the track, Ernie Dinger won the 440 dash with a 56.3. Doug Seelbach won the 880 in 2:16.7 and Wolfgang won the 100-yard high hurdles in 17.3. The low hurdles were won by Tom Young in 22.5 seconds. Terry Swartzfager won the mile in 5:12.7. Dave Myers won his third two-mile run with his best time to date at 11:09.02. In the field, Gary Spizzirri won the shot put at 44 feet, 4 1/2 inches. Steve Rupp threw the javelin a winning 174 feet, 8 inches. Union’s Dean Greenawalt won the discus at 126 feet, 4 inches. In the jumps, Wolfgang won the high jump as mentioned while Terry Metz won the pole vault, clearing nine feet. Dick Craig of Union won the broad jump at 18 feet, 5 1/2 inches and triple jump at 39 feet, 8 inches.