TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Dec. 29, 2010
The Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs basketball team held on for a 44-42 win over visiting A-C Valley in its season-opening KSAC matchup. Lindsay Neiswonger led the Lady Bulldogs, 2-1 overall, with 12 points and nine rebounds. Simone Rey had nine points and six steals. … The Redbank Valley boys rallied but came up short in a 56-53 loss at A-C Valley. Brandon Bain led the Bulldogs with 29 points while A-C Valley’s Allan Eaton finished with 26 points. … The Union Knights edged Clarion, 59-51, as Brody Pollock poured in a game-high 29 points to help the Knights even their record at 2-2. … The Union girls beat Clarion, 42-35, to improve to 2-0 in the KSAC and 2-1 overall. Mariah Winchester scored 10 points for the Damsels while Tina Lipps had nine points and 11 rebounds.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Dec. 27, 1995
The Union Damsels basketball team jumped out to a 17-point lead after one quarter and cruised to a 51-37 win at Keystone last Friday. Now 7-0, the Damsels got 15 points from Megan Stewart while Dawn Crissman finished with 14 points and even rebounds. … The Union Knights fell to 2-5 after an 86-53 loss to Keystone. Chris Fields scored 23 points for the Knights. … Putting up 38 points in the second half, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs pulled away for a 57-28 win over visiting Clarion-Limestone. Seth Rupp scored 20 points for the Bulldogs, who improved to 2-3 overall. … The Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs basketball team fell to Clarion-Limestone, 53-30. Mandy Edmonds led the 3-3 Lady Bulldogs with 11 points.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Dec. 30, 1970
The Redbank Valley Bulldogs spotted their opponents 11 points to start the match and engaged in some close bouts before subduing the Warren Dragons, 25-16, at the high school last Wednesday night at home. It was the third straight win for the Bulldogs, who travel to Elderton on Wednesday for a holiday tournament. Winners were Ben Campbell (decision) at 112, Frank Magagnotti (decision) at 120, Mike Kundick (decision) at 127, Dwight Algoe (decision) at 133, Bob Shaffer (major) at 138, Rod Miller (pin) at 165 and Rick Rupp (decision) at 180. … The Redbank Valley Bulldogs basketball team continued its unbeaten league record run with a 67-58 win over North Clarion. The Bulldogs, who improved to 6-1 overall, were led by Bill Bergman’s 17 points and Mart Henry’s 16 points.