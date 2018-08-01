TEN YEARS AGO
Wednesday, July 30, 2008
ALCOLA – There were two first-time winners and a second-time winner in the first of two back-to-back nights of the demolition derby at the Clarion County Fair. Heat one of the Full-size division ran as follows: Glenn Bish, Mayport; Dylan Kirkpatrick, Summerville; Craig Shaffer, Mayport; Bo Lockwood, Brookville; Drew Hawk, Clarion; and Brian Burford, Shippenville. Heat Two – Josh Anthony, Oak Ridge; Ken Kiskadden, Shippenville; Harold Bish, Fairmount City; Rick Kirkpatrick, New Bethlehem; Randy Lloyd, Fairmount City; and Alex Gourley, New Bethlehem. Heat three – Nathan Rearick, New Bethlehem; J.P. Kirkpatrick, Rimersburg; Matt Biscardi, Rimersburg; Randy Lockwood, Brookville; Mike Ellenberger, Leeper; and Clifton Brison, Worthington.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Wednesday, Aug. 4, 1993
ALCOLA – Unintentional or intentional. No difference, hitting a competitor in the drivers door is a no-no and the resulting disqualification decided the winner of the demolition derby at the Clarion County Fair last Tuesday. With its usual large crowd in attendance, the demo derby came down to two cars still under power in the feature event. But J.P. Kirkpatrick of Rimersburg appeared to have the upper hand over Burton Fingado of Knox as Fingado’s vehicle teetered on the edge of extinction. Kirkpatrick still had his mount under power while Fingado seemed to be engaged in a losing struggle to keep his car running. Trying to finish off his lone remaining competition, Kirkpatrick took another crack at Fingado but the ill-fated charge resulted with a hit in the driver’s door area which is taboo because of safety regulations. Immediately waving a red flag, an official of Nationwide Demolition Derby stopped the competition, disqualified Kirkpatrick, and awarded the derby victory to Fingado. “I didn’t hit his door intentionally,” Kirkpatrick said. “He (race official) was trying to say that I tried to him on the driver’s door on purpose. He waved his green flag at me, telling me to go. I didn’t see that I was going to hit him (Fingado) in the door. When I did see him, I hit the brakes and tried to stop. I locked them up.” Kirkpatrick said of his attempt to avoid the collision.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Wednesday, July 31, 1968
The Vets made it look like an upset in the making when they scored two runs in the top of the first against the league-leading Merchants, but the Merchants held on for a 7-4 win. Rimer walked and came home on a home run by Andy Palaggo. The Merchants were quick to dispel that upset thought in their first as they poured across four runs to take a 4-2 lead. Kundick walked and Tim Magness rapped a home run. Later, a fielder’s choice, a couple of errors and a hit scored Murray Silvis and Dale Seelbach, who had singled. The VFW did not score in their second but the Merchants picked up another pair on an error and a double by Silvis. Neither team scored in the third, but in the fourth, the Merchants picked up a single run on an error and a double play by Kevin Boddorf. That finished the Merchant scoring but the VFW team got two more. In the fifth, errors and walks gave them a run and in the sixth, they added another on two walks and a single by Palaggo. Tim Magness got the win for the Merchants and Palaggo the loss. Both pitchers hit home runs in the game and Magness resitered 12 strikeouts.
