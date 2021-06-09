TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, June 8, 2011
A below normal spring for both area schools as Redbank Valley and Union had just eight athletes selected to Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference All-Conference squads for baseball, softball and track and field. Redbank Valley’s Olivia Gourley was the lone first-team selection for the two schools, getting the top spot in girls’ track for the pole vault. Sarah Bain was a second-team choice in girls’ track in the high jump. Tim Holibaugh was a second-teamer in boys’ track in the pole vault and Lyndsey Jones was a second-team selection as a pitcher in softball. Brandon Bain was named to the third team in baseball and Tessa Troup earned third team status in softball. Union had two players selected to the all-conference teams. Taylor Smith was a second-team infielder in baseball and Chase Johnston claimed second-team status in boys’ track as a high jumper. … In position to make the finals after her opening throw in the javelin, Slippery Rock University’s Kim Goth didn’t improve on her first attempt and slipped out of the top nine at the NCAA Division II Track and Field Championships at Cal State Stanisiaus in Turlock, Calif. The Redbank Valley graduate started with a throw of 131 feet, 6 inches, placing her 11th overall. The ninth and final spot to reach the finals was 132 feet with ninth place at 131 feet, 8 inches.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, June 12, 1996
Heading for the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, Clarion University assistant wrestling coaches Kurt Angle and Rob Eiter captured their Olympic spots in freestyle wrestling by winning their weight classes at the USA Freestyle Olympic Team Trials in Spokane, Wash., last Saturday. Angle, the 1995 World Champion at 220 pounds, defeated Dan Chaid 7-0 and 3-0 to claim his spot. After finishing seventh at the World Championships last year, Eiter wrapped up his 105.5-pound weight class spot with two wins over Konamiti Solomon, 5-0 and 8-5. … The New Bethlehem Legion baseball team notched its third win in a row in a 6-2 decision over North Clarion. Matt McHenry tossed a six-hitter while striking out four and walking three. Sth Rupp singled, doubled and tripled and Alan Clouse added a double. … In District 7 Senior Little League baseball, the New Bethlehem Eagles blasted Spaces Corners Dodgers, 23-1. The locals pounded out 17 hits as Bill Reddinger and Jason Kundick each had three hits with Kundick lashing two doubles. Justin Smathers drove in four runs. … In New Bethlehem Little League play, the Merchants down the Indians, 6-2. Brent Wile slapped out three hits to lead the winners. Matt Shaffer tripled for the team’s lone-extra base hit as Ronnie Geist was the winning pitcher. Shane Reed tripled for the Indians.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, June 9, 1971
The Redbank Valley track and field season produced one of the finest seasons in the school’s history with some excellent individual showings as well. The Bulldogs won 11 and lost three in regular competition that began in March. In addition, they finished second at the county invitational and third in the District 9 Class B Championships. The most productive individual for the Bulldogs was Tom Young, who piled up 185 points in his three specialty events — the low hurdles, broad jump and triple jump. Hardy Hartzel scored 134 points in the high jump, javelin and high hurdles. … The Bankers held first place in the New Bethlehem Little League after another week of action, but suffered their first loss that dropped them to 8-1. The VFW and Merchants are tied for second at 6-3. Last Wednesday, the Merchants scored a 20-2 win over the Dusters on a one-hit pitching performance by Dave Reed, who struck out 12 and allowed just a single to leadoff hitter Mike Shea. Doyle Lucas paced the Merchants with two doubles and three singles in a five-hit game. Greg Bish doubled and singled, and Phil Facemyer and Bob Grinder both doubled.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, June 13, 1951
In Little League baseball, the Lions nosed out the Merchants 5-3 last Tuesday night in one of the best Little League games this season. Monday, the league-leading Vets outscored the Truckers, 14-8. In the Lions’ win over the Merchants, they bunched four of their five hits after two outs in the bottom of the fourth to win the game. Dave Morrison singled, Randall Rearick doubled to drive home Morrison and Dick Sherry doubled in Rearick. Dick Veronesi added yet another double to push home Sherry. … The New Bethlehem Legion and Sigel Cubs called it quits on account of darkness after battling to a 9-9 tie here last Friday night. Each team had 13 hits, but it was five errors by the Legion which resulted in the tie. Gene Clemens went 4-for-4 with a three-run homer. … From “The Scorekeeper” column written by H.E. Phillips: What can I say about the Little League of New Bethlehem that hasn’t already been said 100 times by a hundred people? The first week of the season has been successful beyond all expectations. The crowds were large and the contributions were unusually generous. The four teams appear evenly matched, although the managers still do not have a complete idea of their individuals players. They have learned that size and age have little to do with a player’s ability.