TEN YEARS AGO
Wednesday, July 9, 2008
Locked up in a 4-4 deadlock after four innings, the New Bethlehem Junior Little League All-Stars fell apart, surrendering 13 runs to finish off a 17-6 Armstrong North victory in the first round of consolations in the District 7 playoffs. Clay Kennemuth and Dustin Price collected a double and single to account for four of NB’s hits. Kennemuth led the team in RBIs with three, while Brandon Bailey singled for the other NB hit. NB pitcher Caden Truitt surrendered six hits while fanning four and issuing three free passes. Aaron Hook and Bailey finished the game in relief as the pair allowed 10 hits while striking out three and walking four batters.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Wednesday, July 14, 1993
Ahead by a run going to the bottom of the sixth inning, the New Bethlehem Little League All-Stars gave up a pair of runs and were eliminated from the District 7 Little League tournament with a 5-4 loss at Worthington on Monday. Matt Fink led New Bethlehem with a pair of singles while Ryan Farley, Jon Campbell, Jonathan Walters and Jason Fox each contributed a single as NB was held to six hits.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Wednesday, July 10, 1968
The New Bethlehem Area Little League All-Stars, who open this year with Clymer, have been selected and will be working out the next few days under the direction of manager Vic Chestnut and his assistant, Jack Lavier. Selected to play in the 1st round tournament game were 14 members of the Newbie league. The Merchants placed five on the squad including John Kundick, Murray Silvis, Dave Boddorf, Dave Hepler, and Dale Seelbach. The Bankers placed four: Kevin Hilliard, Randy Toth, Jim Krepp and Brian Dinger. The VFW placed three: Tom Rimer, Andy Palaggo and Alan Hinderliter; and the Pirates had two: Dan Plavney and Dan Shaffer.
