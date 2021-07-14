TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, July 13, 2011
Bouncing back from a 12-1 loss to Marion Center in its all-star opener, the New Bethlehem Little League 9-and-10-year-old squad routed Kittanning, 11-0, in five innings to stay alive in the District 7 Tournament. Clint Thurston was a two-way dynamo for the Newbies, picking up the pitching victory and helping his own cause with a perfect night at the plate. He gave up four hits with nine strikeouts and one walk in four-plus innings while singling three times and doubling at the plate. Hunter Buzard had three hits, including a pair of inside-the-park home runs. Brayden Altobelli had three hits and hunter Wiles ripped a two-run homer.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, July 17, 1996
One inning was the difference as Redbank Chevy-Geo was slapped with a 12-7 defeat by Ford City in the District 7 Junior Little League winners’ bracket final at Redbank Valley Municipal Park on Wednesday. Ford City’s seven-run top of the fifth inning broke the game open. Matt Shealy had three hits for Redbank, including a triple. … Although managing to do something that hadn’t been done previously in District 25 Little League All-Star play so far this summer against Franklin, the Southern Clarion County All-Stars met the same fate in an 11-1 loss to the powers from Venango County on Wednesday. Franklin had beaten its previous three foes, 20-0, 18-0 and 12-0, so SCC scored the first run of the tournament against it. Last week, SCC beat Cranberry 7-4 in East Brady. Mike Stimac hit a three-run homer and Brian Lipps ripped a solo homer in the win. … The New Bethlehem Legion baseball team clinched the top seed in the upcoming Clarion County League playoffs. An 8-3 win over Rimersburg secured its second straight regular-season title. Pitcher Tom Westover pitched a two-hitter and improved his season record to 5-0, striking out nine and walking three. Brady Carrier had three of Newbie’s eight hits while Alan Clouse hit a home run.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, July 14, 1971
The opening round of District 7 Little League All-Star play for New Bethlehem gets under way this Friday at home when it hosts Clymer. The winner visits Worthington next Monday. The team is managed by Howard Bish with assistant coach Jack LeVier. … The biggest event in Little League action the past week was a no-hit pitching performance by Mark Toth of the league-leading Bankers over the VFW. Toth tossed the league’s first no-no in some time. He struck out four and walked two and got a nice defensive play from teammate Dave Dinger on a ball hit by Don Hetrick. At the plate, Toth had three hits to lead the Bankers. The Bankers iced the league championship with two wins the past week, improving to 18-1. Just four games remain to be played. Tonight’s tilt and Thursday’s games will go on as scheduled. Friday’s game will be postponed due to all-star action and will be played Saturday afternoon. League officials also announced that the annual league picnic is July 21 at Redbank Valley Municipal Park. … The New Bethlehem Teener League team fell to 6-4 after two straight losses, 5-3 to East Brady and 8-3 to Sligo. Randy Toth tossed a three-hitter but still hung the loss against East Brady. Marty Gould had two hits while Andy Palaggo singled twice. John Kundick doubled twice in the loss to Sligo.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, July 18, 1951
Behind the one-hit pitching of Larry Crawford, the New Bethlehem All-League team of the Little League shut out the Clarion All-Stars, 8-0, in a well-played game here last Friday evening. Only three Clarion batters reached base and two of them got on as a result of errors. One runner got as far as second, but the other two died on first. Crawford struck out two and walked none. Randall Rearick hit a home run off Clarion starter Steve Troese in the first inning. Homer Shaffer hit a two-run double and scored on Dave Morrison’s single in Newbie’s five-run third inning. Homer Ferringer singed in a run in the fourth inning. Kippie Bright managed the Newbie All-Stars in the absence of manager Ken Woodall. Heck Rearick and Hood Panciera assisted Bright. Both teams will face each other again this Friday at the Clarion Recreation Park field. … Little League officials announced that it will take local players to a Pittsburgh Pirates game at Forbes Field on Aug. 2 against the Brooklyn Dodgers. The 12 uniformed players from each team are eligible for the trip which will be free to the boys in every way. The Pirates are admitting boys under 12 free and tax passes will be issued to those over 12. Bus transportation will be provided. The boys will take their own lunches and a dinner will be provided by the league.