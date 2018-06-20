FIFTY YEARS AGO
Wednesday, June 19, 1968
Kickball League: The first contest in the Recreation Kickball league was played Tuesday with Team One winning a 31-26 victory over Team Two. It was announced that more teams would be formed if enough interest was shown. The league is for girls only, and games are on Monday and Wednesday. Team One is captained by Tina Palaggo with the following roster: Kelsi Caldwell, Jane Krepp, Susan Lower, Julia Tyger, Tammy Kundick, Lillian Spangler, Lisa Hildebrand, Becky Lower, Laura Plavney, Kristi Caldwell, Lisa Brinker, Elaine Krouse and Cindy Lamison. Team Two is captained by Marcy Huffman and includes the following players: Claudia Goodman, Sandy Rutkowski, Kim Caldwell, Jane Bowersox, Toni Shick, Diane Hepler, Cindy Copenhaver, Joan Kemp, Linda Stewart, Susan Brinker, Cathy Crawford, Melissa Dawson, and Jane Jones. Merchants Hold Lead in LL Competition: The Merchants continue to pace the Little League competition, winning one more contest in the past week’s action. The league continues to operate between showers in an effort to get the games played. Last Wednesday, the Pirates handed the Bankers a 6-4 defeat. A five-run rally in the fourth gave the Pirates the edge. Sharing the mound duties for the winners were Jeff Barlett, Brian Reichard and Dan Shaffer. Randy Toth hurled for the Bankers. Dan Plavney, Dale Ochs, and Jeff Bartlett hit doubles for the Pirates and Toth homered and Jim Krepp doubled for the Bankers. On Thursday, the Merchants won their contest 12-5, over the VFW. They pushed across five in the second and four in the third. Tim Magness was the winning pitcher and Hinderliter toiled for the VFW. Leading the Merchant attack were: Dave Boddorf with a home run and a double and John Kundick, Murray Silvis and Stroup with doubles. Palaggo homered for the VFW and Hinderliter doubled. On Friday, the Bankers outscored the VFW 22-14, in a real marathon. Big inning for the Bankers was the second when they collected eight runs. The VFW collected 10 in their third. Marty Gould was the winner and Mike Shreckengost, the loser. The Bankers collected 15 extra-base hits in the contest. Randy Toth paced the slugging with a home run and three doubles. Hilliard had a triple and three doubles; Shreckengost had two doubles; Dinger, Minich, Kroh and Laughlin had doubles. Stahlman doubled for the VFW. A close contest went to the VFW on Monday as they downed the Pirates 5-4. Palaggo was the winner and Barlett and Reichard pitched for the Pirates. The Vets got all of their runs in the third. Hinderliter homered for the VFW and Gould, Rimer and Palaggo doubled. Shaffer doubled and tripled for the Pirates and Shick doubled. Men’s Softball League to Have Eight Entries: The men’s softball league began an operation last night and games are slated until the middle of July. There will be two games each night, with the first game getting underway at 6 p.m. and the second at 7:15 p.m. Eight teams will be taking part in the league in its initial year of operation and players are still being sought for several of the teams. Those not on a team and wishing to join, may report to the high school field, where the games will be played, and sign up with one of the teams. Managers for the eight teams are as follows: Climax, Don Wiant; Game Farm, Clarence Wilkinson; Bankers, Gene Doverspike; Jaycees, Rich Huffman; Crawford’s, Sam Crawford; Snug Harbour, Bob Bowersox; Zilch, Bob Hepler and Go-Go’s, Ben Kundick.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Wednesday, June 23, 1993
Bucs Lead Lions By a Game in LL: With a week remaining in the regular season, the gap between the first and second place teams has narrowed to a single game. In a showdown between the top two teams, the second-place Lions defeated the front-running Pirates to move to within a game of first. With one week of regularly scheduled games and rainouts remaining to be played, the Pirates are in first place with a 13-2 record and the Lions are right behind at 12-3. Following the top two are the Bankers (9-5), Tom’s (7-9), Indians (6-9), A’s (5-11) and Merchants (1-14). Tom’s 11, Indians 5: Jason Kundick, Matt Smith and Bill Reddinger paced Tom’s with two hits apiece. First Seneca Inches Closer to 1993 League Championship: A winner in its lone game in the past week, First Seneca continues on a roll towards the Southern Clarion County Little League championship. Knocking off its closest competitor, First Seneca moved one step closer to the crown with an 8-6 win over Archway while improving its season record to 13-1. First Seneca 8, Archway 6: Sparked by a solo home run by Kacey Culbertson in the first inning, First Seneca chased two other runners home to fund a quick 3-0 lead. Culbertson paced first Seneca with three hits while Matt Corle came through with a double and single. Mike Marsh was the lead batsman for Archway, rapping a pair of singles. Stephen George was the winning pitcher for First Seneca, striking out one and walking three in three innings on the mound while Culbertson fanned four and issued four passes in three innings of relief. Cicciarelli’s Win Two Of Three Contests: Winning two of three contests, Cicciarelli’s Excavation moved over the .500 mark in the Knox-Rimersburg-Emlenton Senior League with a 5-4 record, after a one-run loss to A-C Valley, Cicciarelli’s knocked of previously unbeaten Stanko’s and then topped Millers by a run. Cicciarelli’s 7, Stanko’s 5: Billy Johnston paced the Cicciarelli win with four base hits while Corey Bliss and Mike Meals finished up with two safeties each. Meals ripped a pair of doubles. Striking out four and walking one, Meals went the route to earn the mound victory
TEN YEARS AGO
Wednesday June 18, 2008
Senior Leaguers roll to three straight victories: Exploding for 38 runs while giving up 11, the New Bethlehem Senior League rolled to three straight wins. After chalking up an 11-0 shutout of Ford City on June 7, New Bethlehem followed with a 14-2 win over Indiana on June 9 and completed the three-game surge with a 13-9 victory over Ford City on Friday. New Bethlehem 11, Ford City 0: While Brandon Bain was holding Ford City to just one hit, New Bethlehem produced a steady parade of runs and stormed to a five inning, 11-0 shutout win at Ford City on June 7. Tossing the complete game shutout, Bain yielded one base hit while striking out four and walking six hitters to collect the mound win. With a perfect plate performance for New Bethlehem, Shiloh Buchleitner drilled two doubles and two singles in four plate appearances while driving in a team high three runs and scoring twice. Bain and Isaac Vasbinder doubled and singled for two hits each while Dan Buzzard, Kent Shick, Tyler Ruby, Nathaniel Bowser, Dustin Gabler and Tyler Vasbinder added singles as the Newbies connected for 14 hits in the win.
