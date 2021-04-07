TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, April 6, 2011
Maxx Rynd of Venango Catholic earned Most Valuable Player honors by scoring 26 points in leading the White Squad to a 100-66 win over the Blue in the annual Alice Kozel Foundation District 9 All-Star game at Elk County Catholic High School last weekend. Redbank Valley’s Brandon Bain also helped the White to the win with nine points and 11 rebounds. In the girls’ game, Coudersport’s Jenna Matzinger led the Blue to a 92-76 win over the White, scoring 16 points and grabbing nine rebounds. … In the annual D9Sports.Com District 9 basketball awards, Venango Catholic’s Rynd and St. Marys Kayla Hoohuli were named Players of the Year. Union’s Tina Lipps and Mariah Winchester were all-district selections to the First and Second teams respectively.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, April 10, 1996
After trailing from early in the game, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs baseball team couldn’t hold on as Karns City rallied for an 8-5 win in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference matchup last Thursday. Justin Minich hit a three-run homer to give the Bulldogs a 5-4 lead in the top of the fifth inning, but the Gremlins blanked them from there and rallied for the win. Minich and Brady Carrier each had two hits. … Also last Thursday, the Redbank Valley softball team beat Oil City 12-5 despite just five hits. Oilers pitchers walked 15 Lady Bulldogs. Heidi Kunselman singled twice and Amanda Gould doubled. Janelle Merwin gave up three hits and walked 16 in getting the win in the pitchers’ circle for the Lady Bulldogs. … The Redbank Valley Bulldogs track and field team lost to Keystone, 104-46, last Wednesday. Mike Shreckengost was a triple-winner for the Bulldogs in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes. … The Union Damsels track and field team lost 83-58 to Brookville last Wednesday. Kristy Johnson was a triple winner for Union.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, April 7, 1971
The Redbank Valley track and field team added two more victories to its early-season record over the past week, downing St. Marys 108-42 last Friday and then handing Marion Center a 118-32 rout Monday afternoon. That’s a 3-0 start for the Bulldogs. Wednesday, the Bulldogs host Elk County Catholic before next Monday’s home meet against DuBois Central Christian and Shannock Valley. Against St. Marys, the Bulldogs won 14 of 18 events as Charles Truitt was a triple winner in the 100- and 220-yard dashes while running a leg on the winning 880 relay. Tom Young doubled in the 180 low hurdles and triple jump. Doug Seelbach doubled in the 440 dash with a leg on the winning two-mile relay. Jim Painter also doubled in the 880 and two-mile relay. … A successful basketball season has just been completed by the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs, coached by Jeanne McComb. The varsity squad won third place at the Union Invitational Tournament last week, wrapping up the season with a 7-4 record. The JV squad finished 8-0. Seven seniors finished their high school career — Ellen Davis, Stella Yount, Christi Bennett, Rose Michiline, Sue Tyger, Marlene Gallagher and LuAnn Minich. It was announced by McComb that a PIAA meeting was held in Brockway last week in regard to the organization of girls’ sport in th state. Two tentative leagues were formed for basketball next year. They would include eight teams in Clarion County and eight teams in Jefferson County. A 16-game schedule is being considered starting Aug. 18 and ending Nov. 1. Indications are that the sports program may be, in the future, expanded to include competition in other sports activities.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, April 11, 1951
Weather-permitting, it’ll be baseball time in New Bethlehem next Tuesday when the Union Joint Rams come here to meet Redbank Valley in the opening game of the Clarion County League. Sligo will go to Clarion-Limestone for the other opening-day southern section game. Both teams are newcomers to the division. Opening day in the northern division will feature Farmington at St. Petersburg and Shippenville at Salem. Farmington won the northern division last year. Up until Tuesday of this week, Redbank Valley coach Howard Jones’ team had practically no outdoor sessions and the same problem faces all county teams. New Bethlehem High School, now part of Redbank Valley, won the county title last year by beating Farmington in the final. In regular-season play, the Newbies were undefeated, finishing in front of East Brady, Union Joint and Porter Township. … The mighty Golden Eagles, under the banner of Clarion Sports Center, flattened LaVake of Pittsburgh 98-80, last Saturday night to win the Northwestern Pennsylvania Independent Basketball Tournament. Don Stemmerich scored 35 points to lead Clarion to its second major district tournament title. The Eagles won the Franklin Elks Tourney two weeks ago.