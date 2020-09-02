TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Sept. 1, 2010
Putting wraps on two weeks of preseason two-a-day practices, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs went through their final dress rehearsal for the 2010 campaign as they hosted the Allderdice Dragons in their second and final scrimmage Friday. With a week of after-school drills remaining before the opener, the Bulldogs and head coach Frank Fabian will make the final adjustments before hosting Union Friday night. The Bulldogs have beaten the Knights 12 straight times … Accolades continue to roll in for Valdosta State softball’s outstanding season and one of the senior leaders is Redbank Valley graduate Alyssa Shirey, who was named the Division II Diamond Catcher of the Year by the National Fast-Pitch Coaches Association. Shirey hit .432 for the Lady Blazers, who reached the national title game before losing. Shirey hit 20 home runs, fourth in the nation, with a national-best .814 slugging percentage. … The Redbank Valley Bulldogs golf team opened the dual schedule with two wins over Brockway (199-282) at Owens-Brockway Golf Course and 224-246 over Moniteau at Shamrock Golf Course. Brady Bailey and Tyler Toy shot 37s to led the Bulldogs over Brockway. Bailey’s 37 and Tyler Ruby’s 43 lead the Bulldogs against Moniteau.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Sept. 6, 1995
Turnovers spelled first-half difficulties for Redbank Valley, but takeaways after intermission sparked a comeback as the Bulldogs footballers rallied for a 34-23 win over Karns City in their Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference opener last Friday. Karns City led 21-14 at halftime before the Bulldogs outscored the Gremlins, 20-2, in the second half. Quarterback R.J. Dick threw two TD passes to Mike Kundick covering 16 and 3 yards in the second half and added a third TD pass fro 37 yards out to Erik Rupp to set the final score. Rick Ortz ran for a touchdown in the first half and finished with 92 yards on 16 carries. Dick was 9-for-18 for 102 yards. … Clarion routed Union, 59-6, leading 46-0 by halftime. Mike Meals caught a 10-yard TD pass from Chris Fields for the Knights’ lone score.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Sept. 2, 1970
The Redbank Valley Bulldogs continue their preparation for football season, opening next Friday against Union. The Bulldogs scrimmaged at Purchase Line last Saturday. Head coach Bob Hepler reported this week that the staff was pleased with the effort. The captains were picked for the season — Randy Barlett as the head captain and Jim Snyder and Bill Dinger the co-captains. Ricky Myers has been given the green light by his physician to return to the team and will move in contention for the starting halfback position. … The New Bethlehem Bankers won the New Bethlehem Softball League Championship finals, taking the best-of-five series in three four over Rimersburg. The Bankers won the first two games, 24-11 and 7-3, then after Rimersburg’s 6-5 win in the third game, the Bankers clinched the series with a 30-6 rout. In the clincher, Jim Bish, Gene Doverspike, Don Fink and Ken Hetrick all hit home runs and doubles. Jerry Shaffer doubled twice.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Sept. 5, 1945
Nearly 30 husky high school boys are fighting for positions in the 1945 Newbies’ football team, according to Dr. A.L. Stahlman, coach. Of these, more than a dozen are lettermen. Dock says the new material looks good, and there will be more candidates now that school is open. The first game of the season will be played Friday afternoon at Kittanning against the strong Armstrong County team. Coach Stahlman is expecting his boys to make a good showing. Now that gas is unencumbered by stamps, a large crowd of local Newbie fans is expected to see the game. Calvin Gourley, star Newbie halfback, who graduated last spring, will play on the William & Mary College team this year, and it is banking heavily on Gourley to aid in making a good showing. The following players are returning lettermen for this year’s Newbie squad: Dick Reitz and Perry Shankle, guards; Skip Skinner, center; Mike Freeman tackle, Gene Crawford, halfback; Bobby Hepler, quarterback; Emerson Perseghetti and Don Ripple, halfbacks; Bill Willison, end; Rayburn Nulph, tackle; and Don Freeman, tackle.