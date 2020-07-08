TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, July 7, 2010
A pair of five-run innings, the first to take the lead and the second opening up some breathing room, propelled the New Bethlehem 11-12-year-old baseball all-stars to an 11-5 win over Kittanning last week in the District 7 playoffs. Newbie scored five runs in the top of the fourth inning to gain a 6-2 lead, then added five more runs in the sixth to stretch it to 11-3 before Kittanning added two runs to set the final score. Brooke Hinderliter pounded out a double and two singles to lead Newbie’s 11-hit offense while also driving in two runs. Nick Shoemaker and Tanner Altobelli each had two hits while Sam Heeter doubled. Devin Schimp and Altobelli combined for the win on the mound with Schimp going into the fourth inning before Altobelli took over. … After losing 5-0 to Indiana in the winners’ bracket final, Newbie’s 11-and-12 year-olds bounced back with a 13-0 win over Kittanning to get a rematch with unbeaten Indiana needing to beat it twice. Against Kittanning, Schimp and Connor Shoemaker combined on a three-hitter with 10 strikeouts. Shoemaker doubled and singled twice while Ryan Kube singled twice and Brooke Hinderliter doubled. … After a 10-2 win over Shannock Valley, the New Bethlehem 9-and-10 year-old baseball all-stars walked off a 7-6 win over Indiana last Saaturday. Clint Thurston singled over the rightfielder’s head with the bases loaded, pushing home Cameron Travis to end the game.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, July 12, 1995
The New Bethlehem 11-and-12 year-old baseball all-stars stayed alive in the consolation bracket with 9-2 win over Go-Day-Tem-Spaces in District 7 action on Monday. Dustin Shaffer went 4-for-4 at the plate while Matt Shealy and Josh Smith each had two hits. Robert Blair, Steve Riggle and Shealy combined for the win on the mound. Last Saturday, Newbie knocked out Worthington with a 14-2 win. Marc Barrett had three hits with a homer and double. Josh Smith singled twice. … The Southern Clarion County 11-12-year-old baseball all-stars were blanked 8-0 by East Butler and lost 6-3 to Cranberry to get eliminated from the District 25 tournament. Josh Carmichael, Matt Bliss and Jim Belles had hits for SCC against East Butler. Vaughn Norbert and Belles each had two hits against Cranberry. … The New Bethlehem American Legion baseball team clinched first place in the Clarion County League with three wins over the past week — 13-3 over Knox, and 21-1 and 11-7 over Clarion along with a 7-3 loss to North Clarion on Monday that dropped it to 16-1.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, July 8, 1970
The VFW won a pair of games recently in the New Bethlehem Little League, but remain two games behind first-place Merchants with a 9-5 record. Tuesday, the Vets beat the Pirates, 5-2, as Marty Gould struck out nine and gave up three hits to get the win on the mound. Gould also homered while Tim Zamperini doubled. Vern Shaffer singled twice for the Pirates. The Merchants (11-3) beat the Bankers, 3-1. Tim Magness outdueled opposing pitcher Bill Adams to get the win as both hurlers had seven strikeouts. Bob Grinder doubled and singled for the Merchants while Doug Shaffer doubled, and Kevin Ruby and Mark Kopnitsky each singled. For the Bankers, Mark Huffman doubled and singled, and Jack LeVier singled. … From Ben Shindledecker’s “The Sports Corner” column: One of man’s biggest preoccupations has been trying to improve on nature and the sports world is no exception. Those connected with sports have spent a great amount of time and money to circumvent certain problems created when nature is not at its best and the struggle continues. Certainly the latest push for instant grass is only one step in the effort to remove obstacles placed by nature. Time was when sports of the outdoors were played despite the weather conditions. Football players slogged through the mud, playing a different type of game to go with the weather. Track performers splashed around the track and baseball players battled wet grass puddles in the base paths and all sorts of difficulties as they tried to play their nine innings. But that day is rapidly disappearing. Technical and chemical advances are changing all of those problems and performers will find themselves playing under constant, controlled weather and conditions. A number of changes are already evident and more will come.