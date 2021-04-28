TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, April 27, 2011
Striking out 13 and tossing a four-hitter, Taylor Smith led the Union Knights baseball team to a 6-3 win over Redbank Valley in Hawthorn last Thursday. Jake Gezik singled three times and scored three runs for the Knights. … Locked up in a scoreless pitching duel through three innings, Redbank Valley softball pitcher Lyndsey Jones kept the zeros coming until the offense kicked in with a few runs and the Lady Bulldogs shut out the West Forest Indians for a 5-0 win in Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference action last Wednesday. Jones tossed a two-hitter while striking out six and walking two. Richele Miller doubled for the game’s lone extra-base hit and added a single to led a 13-hit attack by the Lady Bulldogs. … The Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs track and field team was swept by Clarion-Limestone (103/67-43.33) and Clarion (106-44) in a three-team meet at home last Wednesday. Nikki Yeany was the lone double winner for the Lady Bulldogs, taking the shot put and discus against C-L. Olivia Gourley won the pole vault against both teams.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, May 1, 1996
Joe Parsons and Todd Shumaker combined for a four-hitter as the Redbank Valley Bulldogs baseball team clawed out a 10-3 win over Clarion last Thursday. Parsons racked up 10 strikeouts, walked six and surrendered three hits to get the win on the mound. Brady Carrier led the Bulldogs at the plate with three hits while Seth Rupp singled twice and Tom Westover drove in three runs. The Bulldogs improved to 7-5. … The Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs softball team dropped an 11-inning game at Ridgway, which sent it home with a 10-9 loss. Heidi Kunselman was 4-for-5 with three runs batted in while Jacilee Griffin, Chrissy Butler and Jessica Shirey each collected a pair of hits. … The Union Knights track and field team swept a double dual, routing both North Clarion (117-32) and Abraxas (115-35). Five Knights won more than one event. Ryan Kriebel in the 100- and 200-meter dashes and the long jump while running a leg on the winning 4x100 relay with Adam Vogle, Mike Meals and Tim Engro. Meals won the triple and high jumps, Engro won the shot put and javelin. Nick Horner and Vogle were double winners, Horner winning the 400 dash and running a leg on the winning 4x400 relay with Brad Gathers, Kevin Krick and Shawn Horvath, and Vogle winning the pole vault. … Kristy Johnson was a triple winner in the Union girls’ track and field team’s 73-67 win over Moniteau. She took the long and triple jumps while running a leg on the winning 4x100 relay. … The Redbank Valley girls’ track and field team hammered A-C Valley last Thursday, 106-35. Heather Copenhaver won four events — the 200 and 400 dashes along with the high jump to go along with a leg on the winning 4x400 relay.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, April 28, 1971
Running the two-mile event in track and field competition is considered by many as one of the toughest assignments anyone could want. Stamina and endurance are vital necessities for the chore as the runner keeps circling the cinder oval. But Dave Myers, Redbank Valley’s record-holder in the event, makes it look almost easy as he lopes around the track. Last Tuesday against Keystone, Myers ran the distance in 10:23.8 to set a school record, besting his own previous mark of 10:30.9. Myers, only a sophomore, began running the two-mile last year as a freshman fill-in for head coach Gene Rutkowski. … The Redbank Valley golfers won their 12th match on Tuesday with a 13 1/2 to 1 1/2 win over Moniteau. In prior action, the Bulldogs traveled to DuBois and beat DuBois Central Catholic, 12-3, last Thursday while hosting Karns City Friday and winning, 12-3. This Friday, the Bulldogs host A-C Valley and Keystone for their final home matchups. Against DCC, Bob Shaffer shot a 77 in his No. 1 match win. Bill Bergman finished with an 80. Against Karns City at Bostonia Country Club, Shaffer shot a 70, Bergman a 75, Jeff Calhoun an 80 and Dean Shaffer an 81.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, May 2, 1951
More than 120 boys attended the first practice session of the Little League of New Bethlehem held last Saturday afternoon at the Redbank Valley athletic field. League President J. Howard Shaffer spoke briefly outlining the aims of the organization. He introduced to the boys the four team managers — Howard Jones of Motor Freight, Ken Woodall of the VFW, Elmer Skinner of the Lions and Calvin Bright of the Merchants. Shaffer stressed that smoking and the use of profane language will be barred on the Little League field. … It took a three-run rally in the sixth inning by Redbank Valley to beat a greatly improved Sligo nine 4-3 on Tuesday as Wayne Moorehead went the distance on the mound to record his second victory. Jim Lamison, Tom Craig and Bob Hull led Redbank Valley with two hits apiece. Burns had two hits for the Blue Jays. … St. Petersburg pitcher Tom Leavy recorded his second straight no-hit game as hit pitched his team to a 2-1 victory over Farmington in a Northern Division game in the Clarion County League. Leavy fanned nine batters and in three games this year, he’s struck out 36, walked five and has given up two hits and three runs.