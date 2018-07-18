TEN YEARS AGO
Wednesday, July 16, 2008
While a trio of pitchers combined to pitch a one-hit shutout, the New Bethlehem 9-10 year old all-stars rode the solid pitching to a four inning, 13-0 win over Marion Center in the district 7 little league playoffs. Devin Schimp, Brooke Hinderliter, and Connor Shoemaker shared the pitching for NB as the Newbies advanced to the winners’ bracket finals with the win. Schimp gave up the lone Marion Center hit while striking out four and not walking a batter. Taking over and throwing a hitless inning and a third, Hinderliter fanned two and didn’t issue a free pass. Working the final inning, Shoemaker continued the walk free effort for NB while racking up a pair of strikeouts in closing out the win. Nick Shoemaker topped NB with a double and single for two of NB’s ten hits. Hinderliter, Adam Kunselman, Schimp, Dane Kells, Tanner Altobelli, Cooper Allen and Ryan Kube connected for singles.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Wednesday, July 21, 1993
Checked on three base hits, New Bethlehem was eliminated from the Clarion County American Legion Baseball League playoffs as Cranberry swept the best-of-five series in three straight with a 3-1 win at Cranberry High School Saturday. Almost as effective in a losing effort for New Bethlehem, Nathan Rearick went the distance with a five-hit, four-strikeout, no-walk performance. Limited to three base hits, New Bethlehem got doubles from Chad Shaffer and Shawn Downs plus a single by Adam Pence.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Wednesday, July 17, 1968
The New Bethlehem Little League All-Stars were eliminated in the first round of tournament play on Monday evening at Clymer, losing 7-4 to the Clymer All-Stars. John Kundick was the starter and loser for New Bethlehem, with Dan Shaffer in relief in the third with two outs. Left-fielder Randy Toth and Kundick had the only safeties for the losers.
