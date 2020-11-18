TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Nov. 17, 2010
Taking advantage of its precious few scoring opportunities, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs produced just enough offense to win its first playoff game since 2007 and continued their surprising season with a 15-0 win over Kane. Brandon Bain threw a 29-yard TD pass to Keaton Delp in the second quarter. The Bulldogs notched a safety and got a 1-yard run from Bain in the third quarter. The Bulldogs’ defense gave up 176 yards and produced three Wolves turnovers while the Bulldogs gained 178 yards and turned the ball over four times. Next up for the 6-5 Bulldogs is a semifinal matchup with Port Allegany Saturday afternoon in Brockway. … Archery bear season runs an entire week next Monday through Friday before the traditional two-day rifle season Nov. 22-23.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Nov. 15, 1995
Decisions time for Redbank Valley as the Bulldogs scored a touchdown early in the fourth quarter and were within a point of the Brookville Raiders in the in the District 9 Class 2A Championship game at Punxsutawney High School last Saturday afternoon. The Bulldogs, down 7-6, chose to go for two points after Joe Parsons returned an interception 28 yards for a touchdown with 11:21 left in the fourth quarter. Seth Rupp’s run-pass option misfired and the Raiders held on for their second straight win over the Bulldogs in the D9 final. Jason Zitzelberger’s 25 yard TD run followed by Jed Fiscus’ point-after kick put the Raiders up 7-0 in the second quarter. The season ends at 9-1 for the Bulldogs, who take a 15-game KSAC winning streak into next season. Quarterback R.J. Dick completed 13 of 23 passes for 154 yards. … The Redbank Valley Bulldogs soccer team dropped its Class 2A state playoff opener in a 2-0 loss to Pine-Richland Wednesday in Brockway. The season ended at 20-1-1 for the Bulldogs.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Nov. 18, 1970
The Redbank Valley High School basketball team is undergoing preseason practices for the season-opening game next Friday night at home against DuBois Central Christian. A large number of returnees from last year’s 14-8 team makes the outlook bright for head coach Pete White’s team. That mark was the best ever in the program’s history as the Bulldogs won the Clarion County Class B title. Back for action is the team’s top rebounder and second-high scorer Al Bright, a 6-foot-1, 190-pound senior. Bright averaged 13.1 points per game while seniors Randy Barlett (9.7 ppg.) and junior Marty Henry (9.6 ppg.) are other key returners. The Bulldogs start the season with four non-conference games before starting their Clarion County League schedule at home against Keystone on Dec. 15. … Jim Kelly, 10-year-old from East Brady, has advanced to the Ford Motor Company’s annual Punt, Pass & Kick contest, to the divisional level. He will fly to San Diego on Dec. 20 to compete for the semifinal honors. He won the local contest at Rimersburg, advanced to Indiana to the zone competition, then to South Park at the district event and then to Three River Stadium in Pittsburgh beating out competitors from Ohio and West Virginia. He wore a Pittsburgh Steelers uniform.