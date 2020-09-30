TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Sept. 29, 2010
Unable to maintain a frenetic first-quarter scoring pace, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs football team wasn’t able to slow down host Moniteau in a 46-32 loss at West Sunbury last Friday night. Moniteau led 21-19 after the first quarter, then pulled way for a 33-19 halftime lead. The Warriors outgained the Bulldogs, 572-330, as quarterback Kyle Armagost completed 16 of 34 passes for 313 and three touchdowns while rushing for 136 yards on 26 carries with three more TDs. Bulldogs quarterback Brandon Bain threw for 197 yards, completing 9 of 19 with two TD passes to Keaton Delp covering 74 and 54 yards while running for 74 yards on 14 carries with a 47-yard TD run. Delp also ran a kickoff back for 75 yards in the third quarter. The Bulldogs dropped to 3-1. … Maplewood routed Union, 51-16. Trent Corle threw a 16-yard TD pass to Taylor Smith and Austin Davis scored on a 5-yard run. The Knights fell to 0-4. … The Redbank Valley boys’ golf team won the District 9 title. After posting a perfect 14-0 record in the KSAC, the Bulldog posted a 333 team score at Pinecrest Country Club in Brookville on Monday to beat runner-up A-C Valley by two strokes. Scoring for the Bulldogs were Tyler Ruby (78), Brady Bailey (80), Tyler Toy (82) and Malachi Shreckengost (93). Ruby and Bailey, who were fifth and ninth in the individual standings, advanced to the second and final round of individual play this Saturday. The top six finishers advance to regionals.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Oct. 4, 1995
A plus-eight in turnovers coming into the game, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs football team utilized takeaway for a good start and cruised to a 21-0 win over Clarion in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference battle of unbeatens. The Bulldogs only outgained the Bobcats, 266-231, but recovered three Clarion fumble and intercepted a pass in the shutout win. Quarterback R.J. Dick threw TD passes of 17 and 56 yards to Seth Rupp and 17 yards to Rick Ortz, finishing with 143 yards on 8-of-17 passing. Ortz ran for 100 yards on 18 carries as the Bulldogs won their school-record 11th straight regular-season game and improved to 5-0. … The Union Knights won their first football game of the year in a 13-6 win at Brockway. Ryan Kriebel ran for a 46-yard TD in the fourth quarter with the Knights already up 7-6. Tim Engro threw a 26-yard TD pass to Mike Meal in the first quarter. … The Redbank Valley Bulldogs soccer team improved to 10-0 with three win over Johnsonburg (5-0), Ridgway (6-2) and Kane (7-2) last week. In last Saturday’s game at Kane, Chris Campbell and Nathan Zipf both scored three goals. … At Bostonia Country Club, the Redbank Valley cross country team ran against Clarion and DuBois Central Christian. The Lady Bulldogs’ Carrie Patton won the girls’ race in 23:53. Ryan Gould was second for the Bulldogs in 19:09.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Sept. 30, 1970
Two long runs and pass interceptions were the chief weapon used by a fired-up A-C Valley grid team as they handed the Redbank Valley Bulldogs a 36-14 defeat last Saturday afternoon in Foxburg. It was the second loss in a row for the Bulldogs after opening the season with a win. The Falcons led 30-0 at halftime. Quarterback Jay Collier ran for 135 yards and passed for another 50 yards, scoring on runs of 35 and 85 yards. The Bulldogs scored both of their touchdown in the fourth quarter on Mike Kundick’s 1-yard run and Rick Myers’ 6-yard run. The Falcons (2-1) outgained the Bulldogs (1-2), 309-245. This Friday, Brookville (2-0-1) visits the Bulldogs.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Oct. 3, 1945
The New Bethlehem football team won from the Clarion eleven last Friday afternoon on the local field by a one-sided score of 26-7. It was Clarion’s first game of the season. Local grid experts said the Newbie-Bobcat tilt to be played later in Clarion will be a far different contest so far as the score is concerned. The Newbies’ touchdowns were made by Gene Crawford, Bill Willison, Bob Hepler and Mike Freeman. The exceptional blocking by the linemen of both teams prevented long runs. Clarion’s seven points resulted from a touchdown made by a series of passes and a successful try for the extra point.