TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, March 24, 2010
One season after bringing home a District 9 title, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs baseball team is ready to put up a repeat performance. The Bulldogs graduated just two seniors from last year’s 11-7 season, leaving a strong core of players remaining for head coach Justin Merwin, who enters his fifth year. Some of the top returners include Dustin Gabler, Ryan Troup, Curtis Bowser, Kent Shick, Nathaniel Bowser, Justin Radaker, Zach Dubia, Luke Hager and Dan Buzzard. Shiloh Buchleitner is the catcher with the pitching staff looking to have Buzzard, Bowser, Shick and Truitt being the main arms as well as Brandon Bain, who was an all-conference player at designated hitter last year. … The Union baseball team hopes to build of experience and development from last year’s 7-8 season under head coach Doug Kriebel. Ron Cary appears to be the team’s No. 1 pitcher along with playing shortstop when he’s not on the mound. … Six Redbank Valley youth wrestlers qualified for the Junior Wrestling State Championships in Wilkes-Barre starting this weekend. Patrick Crawford, Willis Gruver and Mark Strothers won titles while Hudson Martz, Jared Kespelher and Tanner Altobelli earned state berths with runner-up finishes.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, March 29, 1995
Coming off a sixth-place finish at the PIAA Wrestling Championships, Redbank Valley’s Matt Shreckengost was invited to participated in the preliminary match of the 13th Annual Challenge of Championships in Danville on March 19. He majored Mount Carmel’s Steve Pesarchick 14-5. Shreckengost was the first Bulldog to ever wrestle in the event. … The PIAA state basketball champions crowned last weekend in Hershey and one wasn’t Class 4A Williamsport, which is coached by former Bulldogs head coach Pete White who was trying to win his second state title. The Millionaires lost a 71-66 game to Ringgold. Other state champs — Blackhawk in Class 3A boys, Shady Side Academy in Class 2A boys and Scotland School in Class 1A boys. For the girls, it was Altoona in Class 4A, North Catholic in Class 3A, Bishop Guilfoyle in Class 2A and Lebanon Catholic in Class 1A.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, March 25, 1970
Four wrestlers from the New Bethlehem Junior Olympic wrestling squad won championships in the Area 5 Tournament held in DuBois last weekend. Two others were runner-up in the event that included wrestlers from 15 different communities in Western Pennsylvania. The champions advance to states also held in DuBois April 2-4. The New Bethlehem champions were Jimmy McCauley and Jackie LeVier in the 10-and-under class. McCauley won the 50-pound title while LeVier won at 70 pounds. Martin Huffman was a runner-up in the age division at 65 pounds. In the 13-14-year-old division, John Kundick won the 95-pound title while Rod Huffman won at 125. Danny Minich was a runner-up at 65 pounds. … The Redbank Valley Bulldogs basketball program established eight team records in the recently completed season, the biggest of which was a 14-9 record that was the best in the program’s history. The Bulldogs won the Class B county title. Junior Al Bright broke his own rebound record with the most in one game, 34, and the most for a season, 335. Bill Ripple led the team in scoring with 335 points with Bright’s 288 second coming in 21 games. Randy Barlett (214) and Marty Henry (212) rounded out the top four.