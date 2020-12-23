TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Dec. 22, 2010
Competing without a full lineup isn’t the preferred way to win a tournament, but when the wrestlers sent out on the mat perform extremely well, it can make up for the missing manpower and boost a team to a rather comfortable victory. Despite four vacancies in the starting lineup, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs played the hand they were dealt and won the team title at the 41st Annual Christmas Tournament. The Bulldogs went 5-3 in the finals with Mitch Blose, Willie Gruver, Evan Shirey, Brandon Bailey and Cole Shirey winning titles, and Garrett Hildebrand, Ty Haines and Aaron Hook finishing second. Sharon was second while Clarion, Cameron County and Pine-Richland finished the rest of the top five team finishers. … Union split its basketball openers, the Damsels blasting North Clarion, 71-15, and the Knights losing to the Wolves, 65-54. Tina Lipps led the Damsels with 24 points while Taylor Smith, Trent Corle and Derek Shirey each scored 10 points. … The Redbank Valley Bulldogs lost their basketball opener, 62-34, to Punxsutawney as head coach Greg Bean started his tenure. Tyler Ruby and Brandon Bain each scored 13 points for the Bulldogs.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Dec. 20, 1995
Jump-started by the early offensive explosion of Heather Copenhaver, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs basketball team beat Keystone, 67-45. Copenhaver scored 10 points in the Lady Bulldogs’ 13-0 start and finished with 22 points. Jen Duhnke scored 16 points and Mandy Edmonds added 12 points as the Lady Bulldogs improved to 3-2. … The Union Knights fell at home to Brookville, 71-50. Chris Fields led the Knights with 27 points. … The 26th annual Redbank Valley Christmas Wrestling Tournament is this Friday and Saturday. Twelve teams make up this year’s field. Along with the hosts are Brockway, Oil City, Penn Hills, Greenville, Sharon, Johnsonburg, Punxsutawney, Elderton, Burrell, Sullivan County and A-C Valley. The Bulldogs have won 17 of the past 25 tournament titles. … The Redbank Valley Bulldogs basketball team lost to North Clarion, 56-52, in overtime. Tom Westover led the Bulldogs with 14 points while Roddy Hartle paced North Clarion with 18 points. The Bulldogs dropped to 1-2 with the loss.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Dec. 23, 1970
The selection of the winner of the Most Valuable Player award for the 1970 Redbank Valley Bulldogs football team was Hardy Hartzell. The Bulldogs’ lineman of the year was Bill Dinger. Hartzell, a 6-foot, 165-pound back, finished with 175 yards on 54 carries with one touchdown while completing 2 of 6 passes while also catching seven passes for 28 yards. On defense, Hartzell played at defensive back. Dinger, 6-foot, 185-pounds, played on both offensive and defense lines. … The Redbank Valley Bulldogs basketball team won its second league game last Friday at East Brady, downing the hosts 83-54 to improve to 2-0 in Clarion County League play. Four Bulldogs reached double figures in scoring — Al Bright with 16 points and 18 rebounds, Marty Henry with 16 points, Randy Barlett with 13 points and Bill Bergman finishing with 11 points. At the top of the CCL standings with 2-0 records are the Bulldogs, Clarion-LImestone, A-C Valley and Clarion.