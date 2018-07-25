TEN YEARS AGO
July 23, 2008
Scoring five runs in the last two innings with three coming in the final frame, the New Bethlehem Senior League All-Stars bounced back for a 7-6 victory over Four Leaf Clover in a Section 4 playoff game on Friday. After Four Leaf gained the lead with two runs in the top of the seventh to make the score 6-4, the Newbie stars answered back and a two-run walkoff single by Dustin Gabler capped of a three run game-winning rally as New Bethlehem stayed alive in the section tournament with a 7-6 win. Gabler topped the Newbie 11-hit attack with three singles while Brandon Bain and Dan Buzzard collected a pair of safeties for the winners. Buzzard cracked two doubles for NB’s only extra-base hits and Gabler was the RBI leader with 10. Bain, Shiloh Buchleitner and Luke Hager worked on the mound for New Bethlehem with Hager picking up the win in relief. Starting and tossing six innings, Bain gave up five hits, struck out five and walked three. Working a third of an inning, Buchleitner allowed one hit and walked one while Hager fanned one in a hitless two-thirds of an inning.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
July 22, 1993
Senior Little League All-Star baseball ...
Ford City 4, New Bethlehem 3
One inning was a killer as New Bethlehem saw a two-run lead disappear and Ford City used the late outburst to grab a 4-3 win in the District 7 Senior League playoffs. Holding a 3-1 advantage going to the bottom of the sixth, New Bethlehem saw its lead vanish as Ford City came up with a game winning three run rally in the bottom of the sixth to claim the victory. Joe Parsons and Kevin Aaron led New Bethlehem with two hits each while the team was limited to seven base hits in the contest. Lacking the key hit, New Bethlehem left 11 runners on base.
Kittanning 5, New Bethlehem 3
With all the scoring coming in the first three innings, Kittanning eliminated New Bethlehem from the District 7 playoffs with a 5-3 victory. Kittanning opened scoring with a pair of runs in the top of the second. NB came back with a solo tally in the bottom half to trail 2-1 after two. But Kittanning struck for three more runs in the top of the third to take a 5-1 advantage. NB trimmed the lead to 5-3 with a pair of tallies in the home half. Neither team would score again. With the team collecting nine base hits, Matt Koning led New Bethlehem with a double and a single in two official plate appearances. Matt McHenry doubled for NB’s other extra-base hit with Koning, Joe Parsons and Kevin Aaron each knocking in a run. McHenry was the starter and loser for NB, issuing two walks and registering a pair of strikeouts in three innings while Brady Carrier logged two strikeouts and one walk in four innings of relief.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
July 24, 1968
In action last Tuesday evening, the VFW surprised the league-leading Merchants with a come from behind, 5-4 victory. Andy Palaggo was the winning pitcher and Tim Magness, the loser. Hinderliter, Palaggo and Rimer had two hits each for the VFW, and Neiswonger and Huffman had one each. For the Merchants, Murray Silvis homered, doubled and singled in three trips; John Kundick doubled; Doug Shaffer had two singles and Mark Kopnitsky, one. ... Bostonia qualifiers: The qualifying rounds for the Bostonia Country Club Tournament continue with 16 more golfers posting qualifying scores and 17 more nearly complete as the deadline nears. The tourney will get under way in August. Latest qualifiers include: Mark Silvis, 145; Ernie Emery, 149; Sonny Serene, 151; Rod Shaffer, 151; Jerry Silvis, 152; Mike Herbert, 157; Mark Ramsey, 157; Butch Ramsey, 158; Don Lavely, 162; Jim Shaffer, 163; Paul Sivertsen, 163; Jeff Calhoun, 169; Larry Mclaughlin, 170; Chet Warden, 172; Ron Allshouse, 172.
