TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Oct. 6, 2010
What could have been a magical last-second victory turned into a disappointing loss as the ball drifted left of the uprights. Brandon Bain’s last-second field goal try missed and the Bulldogs lost to Clarion, 21-19, as time ran out on the clock. Clarion had taken a 21-13 lead with a 35-yard pass from Brandon Heeter to Camron Kirkland with 6:21 left. But the Bulldogs cut it to 21-19 on Bain’s 9-yard TD pass to Caleb Smith with 3:23 remaining. The Bulldogs missed on the two-point conversion that would’ve tied the score, but did get the ball back to set up a frantic finish. The Bulldogs got to the Clarion 26 with 3.2 seconds left to set up a 42-yard field goal, but Bain’s kick was wide. Redbank Valley dropped to 3-2. … Union outgunned Clarion-Limestone, 52-35, on Homecoming Night for the Knights who honored their 1960 team that finished 8-0-1. The Knights rolled up 413 yards of offense in the win. Taylor Smith ran for 112 yards on 12 carries and three TDs while quarterback Trent Corle threw for 163 yards and a TD, completing 5 of 6 passes. Brody Pollock caught three passes for 146 yards. C-L’s Joe Tommasi piled up 242 yards rushing on 31 carries with four TDs. … Redbank Valley’s Tyler Ruby qualified for the PIAA regional golf tournament by tying for fifth place at districts held at Pinecrest Country Club in Brookville. The top six finishers advanced to regionals. Darren Simons of Elk County Catholic won with a two-round total of 140 with Bradford’s Josh Stouffer (147), DuBois’ Eric DeSalve (151), A-C Valley’s Logan Wetzel (154), and Ruby and Venango Catholic’s Garrett Hawkins with a 156. … At the girls’ golf tournament at Bavarian Hills Golf Course in St. Marys, Redbank Valley’s Samantha Dinger and Union’s Larissa Roberts tied for second and qualified for regionals. They shot a 92, four strokes behind champion Allison Fye of DuBois.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Oct. 11, 1995
The Redbank Valley Bulldogs football team won its sixth straight game to start the season with a 27-6 win over Shannock Valley. The Bulldogs raced to a 27-0 lead before allowing the Spartans to score in the fourth quarter. Quarterback R.J. Dick threw a 39-yard TD pass to Alan Clouse and also scored on a 1-yard run. He completed 13 of 21 for 198 yards with Clouse catching six balls for 114 yards. Rick Ortz and Seth Rupp scored on runs of 2 and 35 yards. … Moniteau topped Union, 12-6, in overtime scoring the tie-breaking touchdown on Tod Minnear’s 8-yard run. Union tied it at 6-6 with Tim Engro’s 20-yard pass to Mike Meals in the fourth quarter, but missed on the conversion. The Knights fell to 1-4. … The Redbank Valley Bulldogs soccer team improved to 12-0 with a 5-0 win over Oil City, then a 3-1 overtime win over Bradford Central. The game was 1-1 going into overtime before the Bulldogs scored twice on goals from Jon Campbell and Brian Snyder.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Oct. 7, 1970
The almost total collapse of the Redbank Valley offense last Friday evening cost the Bulldogs their third straight loss of the season, 18-0, at the hands of the Brookville Raiders. The attack faltered on almost every occasion with the Bulldogs picking up only one first down rushing. The running attack produced a minus-9 yards and the passing attack showed a minus-2 yards. The Bulldogs fell to 1-3. Bill Kutz scored for the Raiders on a 1-yard run late in the first quarter and Steve White threw a 17-yard TD pass to Mark Jolley for a 12-0 halftime lead. The Raiders made it 18-0 on Dave Richards’ 5-yard run in the third quarter. Next up for the Bulldogs is a trip to East Brady this Saturday. … Early Small Game season will start Oct. 17 in Pennsylvania. Squirrel and grouse will be the small game species that can be hunted on that date. Seasons on most of the other small game species open two weeks later.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Oct. 10, 1945
The Newbies lost a dandy game last Friday to a fast Sykesville eleven by the heart-breaking score of 7-6. Friday afternoon at 3 p.m., the Newbies will play St. Joseph of Oil City on the local field. This will be a good game and the Newbies will be very lucky to win. Sykesville scored first, but the Newbies however, picked up the latter part of the first half and managed to score a nice touchdown in the last half, Freeman making the score. The attempt at the extra point failed.