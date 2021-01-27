TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Jan. 26, 2011
Shut out in the pursuit of individual titles, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs wrestling team managed to score enough points to finish second in the two-day 31st Annual North East Wrestling Classic last weekend. Four Bulldogs reached the semifinals and two reached the finals before finishing second — Willis Gruver at 112 pounds and Cole Shirey at 160. Ty Haines and Braden Bower each finished third after their semifinal losses while Mitch Blose worked his way back to the consolation final to finish third as well. Saegertown, also without crowning a champion, finished first with 146 points, ahead of the Bulldogs’ 138.5 points. … In dual meet action, the Bulldogs had to take advantage of bonus points after splitting 14 bouts with Punxsutawney in a 35-29 win over the Chucks to improve to 4-0. … The Union Damsels needed two overtimes to edge C-L, 70-66. Tina Lipps led the Damsels with 28 points and 18 rebounds. … The Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs fell to West Forest, 37-30, to improve to 5-6. Lindsey Neiswonger and Simone Rey each scored eight points apiece to lead Redbank Valley. … The Redbank Valley Bulldogs lost to West Forest, 44-41, despite outscoring the visitors, 20-12, in the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs dropped to 1-8.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Jan. 24, 1996
After holding Clarion to just eight points in the first half, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs held on to beat Clarion, 36-32. Mandy Edmonds led the Lady Bulldogs (6-3) with 13 points. … The Union Knights lost 58-41 to Karns City as Brad Gathers scored 12 points for the 2-7 Knights. … The Redbank Valley Bulldogs lost 64-42 to Clarion and fell to 4-8 overall. Craig McElroy led the Bulldogs with 11 points. … The Union Damsels hiked their record to 13-2 overall with a 61-17 rout of A-C Valley.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Jan. 27, 1971
The Redbank Valley Bulldogs broke a two-game losing streak last Friday with a 75-59 win over Moniteau. But on Tuesday, the Bulldogs fell 74-71 to Keystone, dropping the Bulldogs to 6-4 in league play. Against Moniteau, Al Bright poured in 40 points to lead the Bulldogs. Randy Barlett scored 12 points. In the loss to Keystone, Bright also led the Bulldogs this time with 27 points with Marty Henry finishing with 15 points and Bill Bergman added 11 points. … A tough Oil City wrestling team dealt Redbank Valley a 25-17 loss last Wednesday, dropping the Bulldogs to 6-2. Winners for the Bulldogs ere Mike Kundick (decision) at 120, Bob Shaffer (pin) at 138, Bob Gourley (decision) at 145, Rod Miller (decision) at 154 and Bill Dinger (decision) at 180.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Jan. 24, 1951
With a scant three seconds remaining in the game, Union High ruined C-L’s plan to freeze the ball and a steal and pass to John Stewart who scored before the final whistle gave Union a 51-50 win over the Lions. The hair-raising win put the Rams in first place in the Clarion County Class B circuit. C-L and East Brady are tied for second. Greer Ramsay led the Rams with 14 points while Trueman Mills piled up 14 points for C-L. … From The Scorekeeper column by H.E. Phillips: Some time ago I remarked that scholastic wrestling doesn’t have much appeal to the public. I was wrong. A couple of hundred fans turned out to see the Clearfield junior varsity tackle Redbank Valley last week and for the home fans, it was just a JV match. Many high school wrestling programs draw good-sized crowds and many towns, such as Clearfield and DuBois, are referred to as wrestling towns. Some local fans who have seen several bouts claim scholastic wrestling is one of the most thrilling sports, especially when one is partial to one of the teams involved. The showing against Clearfield’s JVs proved that Redbank has plenty of good material for a wrestling team. All that’s needed is time and experience. A little support from the hometown fans would help, too, but that will have to wait until Redbank can stage some home matches.