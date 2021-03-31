RIMERSBURG — The season got under way on Tuesday for the Union High School track teams.
Next Wednesday, both teams host the combined Clarion/North Clarion squad.
Just talking about meets is music to the ears of head coach Geri Montgomery, who enters her second season counting last year’s canceled spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The rosters aren’t real big with 29 combined athletes, 14 boys and 15 girls. With just one boy senior and one girl senior, it’s a rather youthful roster.
“One of our biggest challenges is that we’re really a new team,” Montgomery said. “Most of our kids are freshmen or sophomores, so they’ve never competed at a track meet. We only have a handful of returning students.”
Three competed at districts in 2019. Junior Doug Huffman was 10th in the 110-meter hurdles and 13th in the 300 hurdles.
For the girls, juniors Mariah Ashbaugh and Alayna Ford made up half of the 11th-place 4x100 relay team.
The lack of experience will be a challenge and obviously something that’ll be built on as Montgomery also has Amy Wilson (throws) and Candace Johnston (track) on her staff.
“There won’t be any peer to peer coaching (athlete to athlete) for us, but we have a lot of great talent and the kids are enthusiastic and everyone is excited to having a season. We’re looking forward to the development of our new team, but it’s going to be a bit of a year of learning, I’m thinking, until we get our program up and going.
“Losing last year kind of put us behind.”
Dominika Logue gives the girls a throwing leader with freshman Dawson Camper looking promising in sprints and throws.
Montgomery was excited about Kennedy Vogle last year as freshman and she’ll be in the sprints. Another boys’ ninth-grader, Hayden Smith, is one of the team’s leading hurdlers.
There certainly could be more stepping up as experience increases through the spring.
“There are so many skills to be taught that really need to be done on the track and they’ve made great headway,” Montgomery said.
ROSTERS
BOYS
Seniors: Daniel Lamielle.
Juniors: Doug Huffman.
Sophomores: Noah Hawk, Payton Johnston, Sam Morganti, Skyler Roxbury.
Freshmen: Carter Burns, Conner Duncan, Dawson Camper, Hayden Smith, Luke Wilson, Taylor Shick, Trey Flemming, Zander Laughlin.
GIRLS
Seniors: Cassie Austin.
Juniors: Abigail Gruver, Alayna Ford, Dominika Logue, Hailey Kriebel, Kennedy Andrae, Maggie Minnick, Mariah Ashbaugh, Rebecca Solida.
Sophomores: Grace Kindel, Hailey Theuret, Kaitie Gezik, Kennedy Vogle.
Freshmen: Alli Conner, Evie Bliss.
SCHEDULE
March
30-at Redbank Valley, 4 p.m.
April
7-North Clarion/Clarion
13-Moniteau
15-at Keystone
17-Host Mini-Meet, 3:45 p.m.
21-Karns City
24-at Brookville Mini-Meet, 3:45 p.m.
May
1-at Redbank Valley Mini-Meet, TBA
4-at C-L, 4:30 p.m.
6-at Cranberry, 4:30 p.m.
11-A-C Valley
— Meets begin at 3:45 unless otherwise noted