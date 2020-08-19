With the fate of the high school football season and perhaps the rest of the fall sports schedules being decided later this week, the ABC Youth Football League is starting another season Saturday.
What is known is that eight teams are set to play a now seven-game schedule. The league once again has Redbank Valley, Union, Clarion-Limestone, Brookville, Karns City, Slippery Rock, East Brady and Armstrong in the fold, but Grove City and Moniteau along with A-C Valley backed out for this season.
And with the unknown status of some fields that are located on school campuses, the schedule could be changed to best accommodate games that would allow parents/fans into the stands.
At least two facilities at East Brady and Armstrong are off campus along with possibly Slippery Rock.
Slippery Rock is where Redbank Valley’s season begins with a kickoff time Saturday set for bantams starting at 4:30 p.m. After each level of game — bantams, juniors and seniors — the area where fans are permitted will be cleared and cleaned.
Redbank Valley’s youth football president Andy Byers says that all three teams are planning to head to Slippery Rock to start the season.
“As of right now, things are going on as usual for us, along with exercising the precautions with kids not drinking out of the same water bottles, taking temperatures of the kids before practices and games and adhering to the 250-spectator rule, so there are common-sense things going on,” Byers said.
“But it seems that most parents want to see their kids doing something and they feel that’s better than them doing nothing. The benefit of sports outweighs the risk and what their kids are getting based on the date and what’s happening with the (coronavirus).”
Byers said that because of the uncertainty of the season at the time of registration earlier this year, the program waived the registration fee for the season — it’s $40 for one player and $60 per family — and fund-raising efforts will be hampered considering that any home games at this point at Redbank Valley will be played without fans inside the stadium.
The no-fans mandate follows along what PIAA schools are doing for high school events at the moment, but that policy could vary from venue to venue. Brookville is another venue following the no-fans mandate as well.
So the schedule could be altered some considering that their are non-school sites. Thus, the schedule is subjected to be changed especially beyond this weekend.
Redbank Valley has 58 rostered players — 20 seniors, 20 juniors and 18 bantams.
“Our numbers really didn’t hurt at all and we did waive the registration fee partially because we didn’t know if we were going to have a season and it could lead to a low turnout in numbers,” Byers said. “We are financially taking a hit because we’ll be unable to have concessions and some costs will go up, such as ambulance service because of what they’ll need to do facilitate their service.”
Byers said that all of the challenges and hoops to jump through — especially possibly playing games without fans in the stadium — is worth it.
“I think so,” Byers said. “I think it all makes it worth it. We have parents and the community thinking that the benefit outweighs the risk. I think there is a little bit more need for parents to be present, but the parents are fine with making it all work and even if we don’t have spectators, we could come up with a way to livestream the games.
“And even if everything gets shut down and we can’t play, we’ll do something as an individual program here at Redbank, whether is it’s flag football two days a week to keep the kids engaged. Hopefully, we just play and everything works out.”
Last year’s seniors and juniors went 4-5 and 1-7 respectively. The seniors lost their first-round playoff game.
Team rosters and the tentative league schedule is listed below. Because Moniteau backed out after the schedule was drafted, the league schedule has two teams receiving byes in all but the opening week:
REDBANK VALLEY
SENIORS
Coaches: Mason Schrecengost, Clay Colwell, Justin Yeany, Nick Magagnotti, Andy Rex.
Players: Bryson Adkins, Aiden Byers, Wyatt Byers, Connor Colwell, Todd Gathers, Peyton Kennemuth, Canyon Martin, Easton Magagnotti, Tanner McDonald, J.T. Morris, Talan Pierce, Case Powell, Eli Rex, Riley Schrecengost, Elijah Shaffer, Brodey Smathers, Hayden Smith, Gabe Spence, Griffin Truitt, Sean Yeany.
JUNIORS
Coaches: Robbie Buzzard, Pete Monrean, Doug Clinger, Clark Rupp, Justin Troup, Nick Polka, Tyler Rankin.
Players: Colton Buzard, Rowen Byers, Gabe Clinger, Jace Clowser, Gage Franklin, Luke Grafton, Landon Hornberger, Tayvin Kennedy, Parker Kennemuth, Caine Monrean, Mario Nicoli, Landon Ortz, Demetrius Peace, Owen Polka, Braiden Rankin, Karson Rankin, Kayden Smith, Skylar Smith, Elliot Troup, Kayleb Young.
BANTAMS
Coaches: Andy Byers, Randy Adams, Colt Kennemuth, Mike Shilling, Mike Rearick, Stewart Bain.
Players: Titan Adams, Cruz Carrier, Dominick Gathers, Neko Johnston, Preston Kennemuth, Niko Magagnotti, Blake Shaffer, Chris Shilling, Isaac Shirey, Kaden Songer, Braydon Smith, Landon Smith, Grayson Truitt, Trenton Wagner, Westin Wagner, Carter Willison, Crosby Willison, Colby Yount.
LEAGUE SCHEDULE
Bantam start times listed. Subject to change.
SATURDAY, Aug. 22
Brookville at East Brady, 8 a.m.
Redbank Valley at Slippery Rock, 4:30 p.m.
Armstrong at C-L, 4:30 p.m.
Karns City at Union, 4:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, Aug. 29
Slippery Rock at Brookville, 4:30 p.m.
East Brady at Armstrong, 8 a.m.
C-L at Karns City, 4:30 p.m.
Byes: Redbank Valley, Union
SATURDAY, Sept. 5
Brookville at Union, 4:30 p.m.
Redbank Valley at C-L, 4:30 p.m.
Slippery Rock at East Brady, 8 a.m.
Byes: Armstrong, Karns City
SATURDAY, Sept. 12
East Brady at Redbank Valley, 4:30 p.m.
C-L at Brookville, 8 a.m.
Union at Armstrong, 8 a.m.
Byes: Karns City, Slippery Rock
SATURDAY, Sept. 19
Union at Redbank Valley, 4:30 p.m.
C-L at Slippery Rock, 4:30 p.m.
Karns City at Moniteau, 4:30 p.m.
Byes: East Brady, Brookville
SATURDAY, Sept. 26
Brookville at Karns City, 4:30 p.m.
Slippery Rock at Union, 4:30 p.m.
East Brady at C-L, 4:30 p.m.
Byes: Armstrong, Redbank Valley
SATURDAY, Oct. 3
Redbank Valley at Armstrong, 8 a.m.
Slippery Rock at Karns City, 4:30 p.m.
C-L at Union, 4:30 p.m.
Byes: Brookville, East Brady
SATURDAY, Oct. 10
Union at East Brady, 8 a.m.
Karns City at Redbank Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Armstrong at Brookville, 4:30 p.m.
Byes: C-L, Slippery Rock
SATURDAY, Oct. 17
Brookville at Redbank Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Karns City at East Brady, 8 a.m.
Armstrong at Slippery Rock, 4:30 p.m.
Byes: Union, C-L
PLAYOFFS
OCT. 24: First round at Karns City
OCT. 31: Semifinals at TBA
NOV. 7: Championship, Consolation, at Union
NOV. 14: All-Star Game, TBA