HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania hunters had a perfect safety record in the recently completed spring turkey season.
No hunting-related shooting incidents were reported to the Game Commission during the month-long season. While years ago, it was common for hundreds of incidents to occur in a year, the total has dipped to about a couple dozen, thanks in part to the requirement for all first-time license buyers to complete a Hunter-Trapper Education training course. Administering the course wouldn’t be possible without a dedicated team of Hunter-Trapper Education instructors, who volunteer their time to teach it.
At a time when state legislators are considering expanded Sunday hunting opportunities, and opponents have raised questions about hunter safety, the accident-free spring turkey season is something to note, and something of which all hunters can be proud.
CWD MANAGEMENT AREA EXPANDED — Since last year, 123 additional free-ranging deer have tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in Pennsylvania, and Disease Management Areas 2 and 3 have been expanded again as a result of new cases.
With CWD testing from the 2018 deer seasons now completed, there now have been a total of 250 known CWD cases in free-ranging deer in Pennsylvania since 2012.
New CWD cases were detected in the following counties: Bedford (65), Blair (10), Cambria (2), Franklin (3), Fulton (33), Huntingdon (4), Jefferson (1), Juniata (1), Perry (1), and Somerset (3).
The Game Commission tested 9,631 free-ranging deer and 122 elk for CWD taken in the 2018 seasons. To date, no free-ranging elk have tested positive for CWD. A total of 6,525 deer tested came from existing Disease Management Areas (DMAs), with the remaining 3,106 deer tested from other areas in the state. The number of free-ranging deer tested increased significantly, compared to the 7,910 deer tested in 2017.
Due to the detection of CWD, in both captive and free-ranging deer, DMAs 2 and 3 have been expanded, while no changes will be made to DMA 4.
For the most up-to-date maps and descriptions of DMA boundaries, please go to www.pgc.pa.gov.
The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture in February announced that a buck tested positive for CWD on a hunting preserve near Curwensville. Shortly after, the Game Commission warned the public that this positive would push the DMA into the elk range. However, after careful consideration, the Game Commission has opted to keep DMA 3 south of Interstate 80 and out of the elk range.
To date, CWD has not been found to infect humans. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends people avoid eating meat from CWD-infected animals.