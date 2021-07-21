The colorized photo of Lou Gehrig, Babe Ruth and their manager and Sigel native Bob Shawkey is compliments of Tom and Chris Whitehouse of mancavepictures.com.
The original photo was a black and white glossy shot that I had obtained from the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y., after a research trip to the museum in the late 1990s.
What the Whitehouse brothers were able to do with the photograph was amazing and while compared to other photos you can find on their website the quality wasn’t nearly as fine as others, it still very much springs to life two legends with their manager over 90 years ago.
The brothers started the business in 2015. Longtime baseball fans with teaching and photography backgrounds, it was a natural move for both who grew up Chicago White Sox fans.
“We’re not just baseball fans, although the reason we do so much in baseball is the because the uniform research and references are so ubiquitous throughout the internet,” Tom Whitehouse said last week. “With organizations and museums, it’s so well documented, the color representation is fantastic with the auction houses and game-worn stuff, all things we use as references. Baseball is really great, but we do the other sports too.”
Not long after their mother died, their father, a World War II and Korean War Marine pilot, passed away in late 2012. They had a photo of him in the cockpit in his jet during the Korean War, but it was black and white and damaged.
“Chis asked me to scan the photo and he started to tinker with it and he just wanted to repair it and restore it, which was an incredible job,” Tom said. “That’s really the foundation of all of our photos, fully restored and color corrected black and white photographs first.”
Two brothers in a big family of 11, Chris No. 7 and Tom No. 10, all are strong history buffs, so accuracy in restoring the color to the photo was essential and necessary.
“He told me he was going to colorize the photo accurately and was going into exact detail and everything about dad’s uniform, the writing on the jet and to the best of our ability, we’re probably 98 percent accurate or better on the details and colors. The finished product brought me to tears, it literally did,” Tom said.
“It was shocking,” he continued. “It doesn’t happen with every photo because some photos just aren’t very good, but the good photos that we’re able to fully restore, it’s literally shocking how realistic it is.
“When dad jumped off the screen like that, and we were Skyping at the time, I told Chris we had to do something with this.”
Tom started the business plan and runs that side of things along with research and some art work while Chris focuses on the art and things got going in 2015.
What they learned along the way was that no one was doing extensive work with color photography in the sports world. And with researching uniform colors thanks to numerous auction sites and museums — Tom Whitehouse mentioned that researching takes far longer for a picture than actually working on the photo itself — amazing results follow.
“Especially in the dead ball era and early part of the 1900s, photography was a real art and they took the photos and they were on glass negatives,” Tom Whitehouse said. “It’s amazing the quality of the negatives from those days as long as they were preserved well and they create incredible photographs.”
And with his brother’s expertise in the software used to spring old photos to life, they’ve just scratched the surface.
“Chris is really a creative genius and he has developed techniques with Photoshop that we can’t find reference of anywhere,” Tom said. “So he’s using the tool and experimenting with layers and filters to make the images look the way they do and it’s really remarkable.”
A few of note on the site, and there are many:
— Babe Ruth checking out a bat with “Shoeless” Joe Jackson in 1920.
— Pirates great Honus Wagner on deck in a game in 1908.
— Jackie Robinson at the Brooklyn Dodgers clubhouse door in 1947.
— Outside shot of Yankee Stadium before its first game in 1923 along with a shot of the starting pitchers, the Yankees’ Bob Shawkey and the Red Sox’s Howard Ehmke.
— A closeup of White Sox catcher Billy Sullivan in 1911.
— Closeup shots of “dead ball” (1900-192) stars Christy Matthewson, Ty Cobb and Walter Johnson.
“We don’t know what we don’t know in terms of the volume of photographs that have never been seen,” Tom said. “There’s no telling what we can do. We’ll never run out of raw materials in our lifetime.”