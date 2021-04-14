CLARION — The Clarion County YMCA, a branch of the Scenic Rivers YMCA, and D9and10Sports.com are pleased to announce that boys’ and girls’ high school basketball All-Star games will be played April 18 at the Clarion County YMCA.
The girls’ game will be at 4 p.m. followed by the boys’ game at 5:30 p.m. No tickets will be sold. Each player is permitted two guests because of COVID-19 protocols and the size of the YMCA. The games will be video broadcast live on D9and10Sports.com and through the D9and10Sports.com Facebook page.
The game is a joint venture between the YMCA and D9and10Sports.com with the best senior basketball players from District 9 plus the top senior basketball players from District 10 schools located in Warren and Venango Counties being invited to the game.
A total of 40 players in all – 20 of each gender – will participate in the contest.
The 20 boys’ players include 10 players on each team.
Team One will consist of Clarion’s Cal German, Beau Verdill, and Hunter Craddock, Warren’ Ben Berdine, Kane’s Carson Whiteman, Keystone’s Colin Say, Clarion-Limestone’s Hayden Callen, A-C Valley’s Levi Orton, Sheffield’s Tyler Heppinger, and Elk County Catholic’s Mark Kraus. The squad will be coached by Clarion’s Scott Fox and Warren’s Jeff Berdine.
Team Two will consist of Brookville’s Jace Miner and Robert Keth, Cameron County’s Caden Beldin, Karns City’s Chase Beighley, Venango Catholic’s Andrew Burda, Coudersport’s Hayden Keck, Clearfield’s Karson Rumsky, Austin’s Jackson Glover, and DuBois’ Lennon Lindholm and Nick Felix. The teams will be coached by Karns City’s Chris Bellis and Brookville’s Dalton Park.
The 20 girls’ players include 10 players on each team as well.
Team One will consist of Coudersport’s Sarah Chambers and Rosalyn Page, Bradford’s Hannah Lary, Clarion’s Ava Cherico, Port Allegany’s Bree Garzel, Eisenhower’s Delaney Chase, St. Marys’ Samantha Hayes and Kyla Johnson, and Cameron County’s Hailey Hilfiger and Kaelee Bresslin. The team will be coached by Eisenhower’s Mike Logue and Cameron County’s Dave Sullivan.
Team Two will consist of Punxsutawney’s Riley Presloid and Sarah Weaver, Keystone’s Emily Lauer, Clearfield’s Megan Durendetta, DuBois’ Abby Guiher and Saige Weible, Moniteau’s Aslyn Pry, Warren’s Kelsey Stuart, Otto-Eldred’s Kayley Heller, and Cranberry’s Ava Ferringer. The team will be coached by Punxsutawney’s Mike Carlson and DuBois’ Keith Kriner.