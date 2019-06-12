NEW BETHLEHEM — The all-star season is closing in and the New Bethlehem Little League is headed to District 25 this year for the first time in league history, it’s believed.
District 25 is the rest of Clarion County. In past years, New Bethlehem was part of District 7, which was mostly Indiana County.
Only two teams are competing in all-stars, the 12-and-under and 14-and-under squads. The 12-and-under, or Major Division as it’s called, had its roster announced recently. Manager Mike Rearick’s roster has Wyatt Byers, Brock George, Carson Gould, Ryan Hepler, Jaxon Huffman, Isaac Neiswonger, Bella Orr, Hayden Rearick, Eli Shaffer, Grant Shoemaker, Jordan Smith and Kaden Sturgeon.
Newbie opens with Clarion on June 24 at 7:30 p.m. The complete bracket and schedule will be published, hopefully, in next week’s edition.
The Junior Little League All-Star team is the same as the league’s lone team that’s managed by Alan Clouse and it’ll open at home at Alcola Park on July 6 against Oil City. That’s a four-team double-elimination bracket with the other first-round matchup being Knox-Rimersburg-Emlenton taking on Titusville.
The winners and losers play July 8 at sites and times to be announced with the losers’ bracket final on July 10.
The New Bethlehem roster consists of Mason and Owen Clouse, Owen Harmon, Tyler Hetrick, Ashton Kahle, Mathew Kozma, Cole Lufsey, Tate Minich, Kaeden Neiswonger, Trentan Patton, Peyton Rearick, Brandon Ross, Colton Shick and Cam Wagner.
TOTH TOURNEY HELD — The Ninth Annual Tut Toth Memorial Tournament was sponsored once again by the New Bethlehem Little League and run May 31 through June 2.
Various games and activities helped raise funds for the Tut Toth Memorial Scholarships given out each year at Redbank Valley High School.
A four-team Little League tournament (9-12-year-old) was held with Shick’s Insurance of Rimersburg winning the title
Shick’s beat Reichard Contracting of New Bethlehem, 8-2, in the championship game. Shick’s broke things open with a six-run fifth inning. Ian Morganti and Owen Bish each singled twice to lead Shick’s. Evan Wadsworth doubled while Brendan McIntire and Jaxon Huffman singled.
In the semifinals, Shick’s downed Hetrick’s, 8-1, as Morganti, Hudson Bliss and Gage Jordan each had two hits with Bliss, Bish and Tanner McKinney hitting triples. Bish, Jordan, Christian Salizzoni and Treyvin Ackerman combined on the mound to toss a four-hitter with 14 strikeouts.
For Hetrick’s, Brock Gould had two of the four hits with a double. Gould, Eli Rex and Ryan Hepler combined to strike out seven batters.
The Moose Lodge was the other Little League entry in the tournament.
A minor league baseball game featuring Nolf Dodge and Fryburg was also held over the tournament weekend with Nolf’s winning 18-1.
Jaxon Huffman of Reichard’s won the 12-and-under, home run derby competition and in the hit, run and throw contest, four players won titles. In 7-8 boys, it was Kayleb Young while Kaden Sturgeon won the 9-10 boys division. Cora Sturgeon won