BROOKVILLE — Rallying to beat stubborn DuBois, the Clarion under-10 Little League All-Stars won the Section 1 baseball title at Zufall Field last Friday night.
DuBois needed to beat Clarion twice and took an 18-14 lead into the bottom of the sixth inning only to see Clarion bat around for the fourth time in the game and scored five runs to win 19-18.
Clarion heads to the state tournament in Wellsboro starting Wednesday against Section 2 champion Hermitage at 1:30 p.m. East Side, Media, Athens, Hollidaysburg, Greater Pittston and Valley West are the other teams in the double-elimination bracket.
The tournament continues through at least next Monday with an “if necessary” game scheduled for Tuesday.
Against DuBois, it was Parker Miller drawing a bases-loaded walk to force in Alex Love with the tournament-winning run in the bottom of the sixth. Both teams combined to score runs in all but two at-bats. DuBois led 17-11 going into the bottom of the fourth, 17-14 going into the bottom of the fifth and then its 18-14 lead before Clarion sent 10 batters to the plate and worked four different DuBois pitchers for seven walks in the inning.
Clarion wound up drawing 14 walks, six coming in the fourth inning. Eli Nellis, Paul Craig and Dylan Smail each had three hits. Wes Clyde and Hunter Ho each had three for DuBois.
Clarion opened with an 18-3 win over Northwest before beating DuBois the first time, 7-2. DuBois topped Northwest 11-2 to get a rematch with Clarion in the finals.
Last year, DuBois beat Clarion twice in the finals to take the under-10 Section 1 title in Meadville.
ELK-MCKEAN AT REGIONALS — Elk/McKean, the state Senior Little League champions. went into Tuesday’s action needing to win twice to reach the finals against unbeaten Delaware on Wednesday.
Elk/McKean started with either Maryland or Massachusetts and win got it into the losers’ bracket final against New Jersey. The finals, two games if necessary, were scheduled to play Wednesday.
Last Thursday, Elk/McKean dropped a 3-1 decision to Delaware in its opener before rebounding with wins over Rhode Island (13-12) on Saturday and New York (6-4) Sunday. Monday, Elk-McKean routed New Hampshire 18-2 to reach Tuesday’s round.
DUBOIS HOSTING JUNIOR LL STATES — DuBois is hosting the Junior Little League baseball state tournament starting Wednesday at Showers Field. It’s an eight-team, double-elimination setup with the winner advancing to Eastern Regionals in New Jersey.
Teams entered: Keystone (Lock Haven), Indiana, Shippensburg, Exton, Green Ridge, Pennridge, Tri-Boro and Dunbar.
The tournament continues through Sunday with two finals games at 1 and 4 p.m. if necessary.
At the Section 1 Junior Little League Tournament in Guys Mills, Tri-Boro won the title with a 13-7 win over Harborcreek last Friday. Titusville, which beat New Bethlehem twice in the District 25 final, wound up third, losing to Harborcreek 12-7 in the losers’ bracket finals. Titusville lost 4-3 to Tri-Boro before blanking District 10 champion DuBois 2-0 in an elimination game.
ST. MARYS JUNIOR SOFTBALLERS AT REGIONALS — Pennsylvania champion St. Marys took a 4-0 record into Tuesday’s round at the Eastern Regionals in Orange, Conn.
St. Marys routed Rhode Island, 15-0, to advance to Wednesday’s semifinals against either Massachusetts or New York. A win Wednesday puts it into the best-of-three finals starting later Wednesday and finishing on Thursday.
St. Marys opened with a 6-1 win over New Jersey last Friday, a 5-4 win over New York Saturday and a 11-7 win over Delaware Monday.
OTHER ACTION — Harborcreek won the Section 1 under-12 baseball title last week in Brockway and advanced to the state tournament in Camp Hill. It lost a 9-5 decision to West Point (Greensburg area) in its opener on Sunday and was eliminated with a 5-4 loss to Warrior Run Monday afternoon. Newtown-Edgemont, Greater Pittston, West Point and East Pennsboro were in the winners’ bracket semifinals going into Monday night’s action.
Also in Wellsboro, the St. Marys under-10 softball team reached Tuesday’s losers’ bracket final with a 6-1 win over Delaware Valley on Monday. St. Marys avenged a 1-0 loss to Delaware Valley in the second round after opening with a 20-0 rout of Ingomar. St. Marys met Northwest Tuesday, needing to win to force an “if necessary” game on Wednesday.