DuBOIS — Going 4-0 with three straight walk-off wins to finish things off, the DuBois Senior Little League Baseball All-Stars won the state championship at Stern Field Sunday afternoon.
Cartar Kosko’s deep fly ball that would’ve easily scored Aiden Snowberger from third base but was dropped by the leftfielder gave DuBois a 4-3 win over Upper Moreland.
Earlier, the tournament hosts opened with a 10-1 win over Hanover, then beat Upper Moreland 6-5 Thursday and Loyalsock 8-7 in nine innings Friday before beating Upper Moreland again for the title.
It was DuBois’ last state final appearance since 2013 when it lost to Kennett Square.
Despite winning the state title, DuBois won’t advance any further, such as the Eastern Regional, because of Little League’s decision to only hold “World Series” events for the 12-year-old baseball and softball divisions. Those events won’t have international teams competing.
In other all-star news:
— The DuBois Little League (11-12) baseballers were also playing for the Section 1 title Tuesday night as the unbeaten finalist against FLAG (Fairview, Lake City and Girard) with the “if necessary” game set for Wednesday.
DuBois opened with a 10-0 win over District 25 champion Oil City before routing FLAG 17-6 in the winners’ bracket final on Sunday. Oil City finished 0-2, bowing out with a 6-5 loss to Mid-East/Cochranton also on Sunday.
— The four-team Junior Little League (13-14) Section 1 baseball tournament began Tuesday in Smethport with DuBois playing Harborcreek and District 25 champion Titusville facing French Creek. That tournament continues through at least Thursday.
— The St. Marys Minor League (9-10) Baseball All-Stars were unbeaten and a win away from winning the Section 1 Tournament in Oil City with a finals matchup with Saegertown Tuesday night. St. Marys opened with a 10-1 win over Harborcreek and 10-0 win over Saegertown in the winners’ bracket final. Saegertown eliminated D25 champion Oil City on Monday with a 7-5 win. An “if necessary” game is set likely for Wednesday.
— The St. Marys Little League Softball All-Stars finished second in the eight-team state tournament held at CALN Little League near Downingtown Sunday, losing for the second time to Mifflinburg, 3-2. Mifflinburg beat St. Marys, 2-0, in the winners’ bracket final. St. Marys wound up going 3-2 overall, routing North Pocono 11-0 and Stroudsburg 11-1 before beating North Pocono again, 3-2, in the losers’ bracket final.