New Bethlehem Little League will field two all-star teams this year in District 25 tournaments.
Both Little League (Major) baseball and softball teams (11-12-year-olds) begin action starting Saturday when the softballers face off against Knox for a best-of-three series for the district title since those are the only teams competing this year.
The first two games will be Saturday in Shippenville starting at 4 p.m. If there needs to be a deciding third game, it’ll be scheduled to be played in New Bethlehem at a date and time to be determined.
The D25 champion advances to the Section I Tournament host by Brookville starting July 6.
In baseball, the five-team double-elimination D25 tournament starts Monday for New Bethlehem at home against Oil City. The winner advances to the winners’ bracket semifinals at Clarion next Wednesday with the loser playing July 1 against the loser of Wednesday’s Titusville at Knox game.
The schedule is listed below as are the all-star rosters:
ROSTERS
MAJOR BASEBALL
Manager: Casey Sturgeon. Coaches: Greg Shoemaker, Jeff McIntire.
Players: Colton Edmonds, Daniel McCauley, Brendan McIntire, Lawson Minich, Deklan Plucinski, Eli Rex, Brody Ripple, Grant Shoemaker, Brandon Smith, Hayden Smith, Kaden Sturgeon, Ty Wile, Sean Yeany.
MAJOR SOFTBALL
Manager: Justin Yeany. Coaches: Julie Hagen, Clint Evans.
Players: Darion Bartley, Summer Bish, Elaina Carrico, Adeline Crawford, Breanna Crawford, Molly Evans, Kaedynce Giles, Hadley Hagan, Avia Powell, Adalyn Rupp, Natalie Troup, Braylee Yeany.
SCHEDULE
MAJOR BASEBALL
MONDAY, June 28
Game 1: Oil City at New Bethlehem, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, June 30
Game 2: Titusville at Knox
Game 3: Game 1 winner at Clarion
THURSDAY, July 1
Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser
FRIDAY, July 2
Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser
SATURDAY, July 3
Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner
MONDAY, July 5
Game 7: Game 6 winner vs. Game 5 loser
TUESDAY, July 6
Championship
Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 winner
WEDNESDAY, July 7
Game 9: If necessary
LEAGUE PLAYOFFS — The Clarion County Senior League Softball Championship playoffs start Wednesday and run through Saturday.
The six-team bracket is a single-elimination setup with New Bethlehem owning the No. 1 seed and Clarion the No. 2 seed.
Those two teams have byes with Wednesday’s first-round games featuring A-C Valley 2 at Rimersburg and A-C Valley at Knox.
New Bethlehem hosts the ACV2/Rimersburg winner on Thursday with Clarion hosting the other first-round winner. Thursday’s winners and losers advance to the finals and consolation game on Saturday at a site and time to be announced.
Recent game reports from Rimersburg:
TUESDAY, June 15
Rimersburg VFW 6, ACV 2 Thermotech 3
Kassie Wensel and Magen Walzak each struck out eight batters with just three walks. Wensel singled, tripled and drove in three runs while Ava Schreckengost doubled twice. Brailagh Claypoole doubled.
TUESDAY, June 8
ACV 1 Ace 16, Rimersburg VFW 13
Ava Schreckengost had four hits with a double, triple and five RBIs. Gabrielle Elder singled three times and drove in two runs.
MONDAY, June 7
Rimersburg VFW 11, Knox 10
Kassie Wensel tossed a complete game win with 11 strikeouts while singling twice, doubling and driving in two runs. Ava Schreckengost doubled and tripled while scoring three runs, and Brailagh Claypoole doubled and drove in three runs.
FRIDAY, June 4
ACV 2 Thermotech 9, Rimersburg VFW 8
Ava Schreckengost doubled and singled twice while Brailagh Claypoole homered, singled and drove in four runs. Magen Walzek singled and doubled with two RBIs while Kassie Wensel and Kadence Dunlap each had two hits.