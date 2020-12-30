In what is believed to be the final postseason football awards announcement of the year, more honors came in the direction of the Redbank Valley Bulldogs last weekend.
The Pennsylvania Football News website unveiled its annual all-state teams in six classifications, first- and second-team squads on offense, defense and special teams. Earlier last week, the Pennsylvania Sports Writers announced all-state teams, just one, in each of the six classifications.
This publication relied on submissions and input of the state’s football coaches.
Four Bulldogs were recognized in Class 1A as junior defensive end Joe Mansfield and senior nose guard Kobe Bonanno were First Team selections. On the Second Team were senior long-snapper Coltin Bartley and senior punter Hudson Martz.
Three other D9 players landed on the Class 1A team — Keystone’s Zander McHenry as defensive athlete and Elk County Catholic slotback/running back Sam Kaul on the First Team with Coudersport defensive tackle Cal Ayers on the Second Team.
In Class 2A, 11 players from Brookville, Central Clarion and Karns City were named. Seven were First Team selections with Karns City’s Luke Garing and Kaden Scherer at nose guard and kick/punt returner respectively. Central Clarion had quarterback Cal German, receiver Ethan Burford and defensive athlete Cutter Boggess. Brookville put two players on the First Team with long-snapper Elliot Park and punter Nathan Taylor.
Brookville quarterback Jack Krug and cornerback Kyle MacBeth were second-teamers as were Central Clarion punter Beau Verdill and Karns City linebacker Nathan Waltman.
In Class 3A, two D9 players were on the second team — Clearfield receiver Jake Lezzer and St. Marys offensive tackle Caiden Baker.
PFN named Steel-High’s Kehki Flowers its Class 1A Player of the Year and his coach Andrew Erby Coach of the Year. In Class 2A, Southern Columbia’s Gavin Garcia was Player of the Year and his coach Jim Roth Coach of the Year. In Class 3A, it was Central Valley’s Ameer Dudley Player of the Year and his coach Mark Lyons Coach of the Year.