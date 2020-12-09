PINE GROVE — Redbank Valley landed two of its players on the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association’s Class 2A All-State team announced earlier this week.
Senior Montana Hetrick and sophomore Alivia Huffman were two of four District 9 players on the Class 2A team, which includes 50 players from around the state.
Also from D9 were Kane’s Audri Marconi and Punxsutawney’s Katelyn Griebel.
PIAA Class 1A state champion Clarion put five of its players on the Class 1A all-state team — Senior setter Brenna Campbell, junior outside hitter Korrin Burns, senior outside hitter Erica Selfridge, junior libero Jordan Best, and sophomore right-side hitter Aryana Girvan.
Two other D9ers made up the 40-girl Class 1A team with sophomore outside hitter Jadyn Brabham of Oswayo Valley and senior middle hitter Reilly Raught of Otto-Eldred.
In Class 3A, DuBois junior outside hitter Bella Gregory was the lone D9 representative.