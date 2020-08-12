BROCKWAY — In a possible dress rehearsal for what high school football could look like this fall if allowed to be played, the 5th Annual Frank Varischetti All-Star Game went off last Friday at newly renovated Varischetti Field.
It was another setup pitting the old Allegheny Mountain League schools against the former Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference football membership and the rosters were a bit lopsided at roughly 34 for the AML to 18 for the KSAC. No area players from Brookville, Redbank Valley or Union/A-C Valley participated.
And for the fourth time, the AML beat the KSAC, 24-6.
Two Clarion-Limestone outgoing seniors — Mitch Knepp and Ben Smith — were part of the three-player Clarion Bobcats co-operative team that also included Colton Zacherl. Knepp and Smith were both recipients of $1,000 scholarships.
Because of COVID-19, fans were not allowed inside that facility but that didn’t stop a large number of people from watching the game on the bank of the Little Toby Creek just outside the scoreboard side end zone and from above the field on the press box side from the access point of the Little Toby Rails to Trails.
A group of Ridgway fans also enjoyed the game from the back of a large dump truck from outside the field on the visitors side. That truck, driven by one of the fans, had seating in the back that allowed them to watch the game.
And, that Ridgway contingent had a lot to cheer about — as they had for the last four years — with the trio of Austin Green, Paul Gresco and Matt Dush playing a huge part in the AML offense.
Gresco completed 8 of 18 passes for 110 yards and a pair of touch touchdown passes — one each to his former teammates.
Green hauled in three passes for 76 yards and a score en route to earning AML Offensive MVP honors. Dush added a 12-yard TD grab.
Defensively, the AML got a strong team effort to hold the KSAC in check with the duo of John Wittman (Elk County Catholic grad) and Jon Wood (Brockway) spearheading the effort.
Wittman came up with a huge interception on the first play of the fourth quarter to end a long KSAC drive with the score still 17-6. Wittman, who was named the AML’s Defensive MVP, later sealed the win with a 50-yard touchdown run with 6:23 to play.
After Kane’s Aaron Hottel kicked a 39-yard field goal for the game’s first points in the first quarter, the KSAC scored its only touchdown.
An illegal blitz call on the AML on third-and-2 jump-started the drive with a first down, then Karns City’s Hunter Rowe ripped off a 33-yard run.
Rowe hauled in a 19-yard touchdown pass from former Gremlins teammate Anthony Kamenski four plays later to give the KSAC its lone lead of the night. Kane’s Teddy Race blocked the extra point though as the KSAC led 6-3 with 42 seconds left in the opening quarter.
Rowe was named KSAC Offensive MVP on the night. He had the TD grab along with a game-high 74 yards rushing on 12 carries.
Prior to the game, the event’s 16 $1,000 scholarships were presented.
AML players to receive scholarships with sponsors were Ridgway’s Gresco (Senator Joe Scarnati), Brockway’s Wood (Penn Highlands Healthcare), Bradford’s Nuzzo (PNC Bank), Ridgway’s Dush (CNB Bank), ECC’s Leo Gregory (Staley Capital Advisers),Kane’s Ted Race (Advanced Disposal), Smethport’s Bryent Johnson (Guardian Healthcare), Otto-Eldred’s Colton Gietler (Glenn “GT” Thompson) and Ridgway’s Greg Simon (S&T Bank).
KSAC scholarship recipients were St. Marys’ Pfoutz (First Comonwealth Bank), Karns City’s Kamenski (BC3), Keystone’s Isaak Jones (Burns White Attorneys at Law), Keystone’s Alex Rapp (Farmer’s National Bank), Clarion’s Mitch Knepp (Varischetti Holdings), Clarion’s Ben Smith (The Reschini Group) and Keystone’s Jayden Blazosky (Clyde, Ferraro and Co.). Rapp also was named the KSAC Defensive MVP.
Courier-Express Sports Editor Chris Wechtenhiser contributed to this story.