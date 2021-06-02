Editor’s Note: Below is the actual article that ran in the Leader-Vindicator reporting on the first Little League games played in New Bethlehem on June 4, 1951. The box scores are also included.
NEW BETHLEHEM — The Little League of New Bethlehem got off to a great start with two thrill-packed games as the Lions and VFW battled to a 6-6, eight-inning tie Monday evening, and the Merchants nosed out a fighting Trucker squad Tuesday 10-9 in the last of the sixth inning.
Equally large crowds attended both games and contributed generously to the Little League fund. No admission is charged to the games.
The Redbank Valley High School band, directed by John Ake, added to the color and spirit of the opening night. Council President Charles P. Leach spoke briefly and threw out the first ball to pitcher Dick Sherry as the Lions took the field.
Larry Farley, the VFW shortstop, started the game with a single past first base and Jim Zamperini lined another single to right, but the Lions bucked down to retire the next three batters.
Randall Rearick led off for the Lions with a triple to center field and Don Lavely and Bob Campbell walked to load the bases. Dick Vernesoni bounced to Bill Gilfallan at third and he threw to Chuckie Leach in plenty of time to mow down Rearick at the plate. With the bases still loaded, Frank McMillen hit Ronald Shumaker to force in Lavely for the first run. McMillen fanned the nest two batters.
The Vets tied the game in the third as Leach got hit by a pitched ball and scored on singles by McMillen and Fagley.
The Lions roared right back in the fourth to go ahead, 4-1. Tiny Ted Hilliard led off with a walk and stole second and scored on Sherry’s hit. Rearick singled to center and Sherry scored on a bad throw that followed. Rearick tallied on a fielder’s choice ball.
In the fifth, the VFW made it 4-3 when Leach hit to right and moved to second on an out. Jim Zamperini was safe on an error and both scored when Homer Shaffer hit to center and the ball took a bad hop. Zamperini chased down the ball in time to nail Shaffer sliding into third. Rearick took the perfect throw.
In the last of the sixth, the Vets tied the score at 4-all when Jim Adams singled, stole second and third, and scored on an infield out. The game went into extra innings.
The eighth saw the Lions in front again at 6-4 when Rearick singled and Lavely walked. Both runners advanced and Rearick raced home on an infield out. Lavely stole third and scored on a loose ball.
The Vets evened the score in their half of the eighth. McMillen blooped a single to left and Adams socked a homer deep into left-center. The game was called on account of darkness shortly after the ninth frame started.
Merchants nip Truckers
The Merchants appeared on the way to an easy victory over the Truckers after scoring seven big runs in the first inning. Fred Downs singled and Homer Ferringer was safe on an error. Arnold Musser doubled in Downs. Ralph Hilliard singled, Alan Marshall and Marvin McCaslin walked before McCelleand Colwell socked a clutch single. With one out, Bill Geer walked and Downs also strolled, each forcing in runs. Gene Hutson replaced Richard LaBorde on the mound and walked in another run before retiring the side.
The Truckers started their uphill fight in the third when Charles Cherico and Boyd Cunningham singled. Walks to Hutson and Paul Fultz forced in Cherico and Cunningham tallied on a grounder.
The rally continued in the fourth inning when six big runs sent the Truckers ahead 8-7. LaBorde started it off with a single and Richard Fagley was safe on an error before Cherico singled to load the bases. Cunningham cleared the bases with a double. Fultz was safe on another error and Paul Willison walked. With two away and the sacks packed, LaBorde singled again and Fagley hit to center, too.
The Merchants when in front, 9-8, in the fourth. Ralph Hilliard singled and Marshall and McCaslin walked. An error on Willison’s drive let in Hilliard and base on balls to Downs forced in Marshall.
Cunningham singled for the Truckers in the fifth, stole second and third and scored on a passed ball to knot the score at 9-9.
The Merchants averted another extra-inning contest as pitcher Geer doubled in the last of the sixth, went to third on a passed ball and scored the 10th Merchants run when Downs grounded to short.