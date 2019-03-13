LOCK HAVEN — Slippery Rock University junior guard and former Redbank Valley standout Brooke Hinderliter was named to the 2018-19 All-Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Western Division second team, the league office announced last Thursday with the unveiling of its yearly awards.
Hinderliter has earned all-conference honors in each of the last two seasons. She is just the fourth Slippery Rock athlete to be named to the All-PSAC West Team twice in a career over the last 16 seasons along with Stacey Green (2003-04/2004-05), D’Asia Chambers (2013-14/2014-15) and Lexi Carpenter (2015-16/2016-17).
The year was a continuation in what has been a stellar collegiate career for Hinderliter. She started all 28 games and recorded per game averages of 18.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 44.3 percent from the field overall and 83.2 percent at the free throw line. Her 511 points scored this year were the fifth most in Slippery Rock single-season history.
Hinderliter was the PSAC’s seventh leading scorer and one if its most accurate shooters as she ranked fifth in the league in free throw shooting percentage and 10th in field goal shooting.
A great all-around player, Hinderliter was one of just two players in the entire Atlantic Region, along with Kwanza Murray of Lincoln, to average at least 18 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game while shooting at least 44 percent from the field overall and 80 percent at the free throw line.
Hinderliter enters her senior season ranked second in program history in free throws made (322), third in offensive rebounds (191), third in free throw shooting percentage (.830), 12th in points scored (1,201), 12th in minutes played (2,419 / 28.8 mpg), 19th in steals (98), 20th in total rebounds (462) and 25th in assists (161).
California’s Seairra Barrett was named PSAC West Athlete of the Year and the Defensive Athlete of the Year. Former North Clarion standout Tori Obenrader of Gannon earned PSAC West Freshman of the Year accolades. Indiana’s Tom McConnell was tabbed the PSAC West Coach of the Year.
Slippery Rock recently concluded its season with a 12-16 overall record and a 9-12 mark in the PSAC West, narrowly missing out on qualifying for the PSAC Tournament. The Rock’s nine league wins were tied for the second most conference victories in program history while its 12 overall wins tied for the second most in a single-season by a Rock team since 2006-07.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.