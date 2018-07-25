KOSSUTH — For the 26th consecutive year, the Clarion County Sportsmen for Youth, Inc. hosted its Annual Youth Field Day last Saturday at Camp Coffman in Kossuth.
The Youth Field Day lasted from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. 450 Children from 8 to 12 years old were able to take part in the event which is designed to introduce them to activities in the outdoors.
Participating children took part in over a dozen events, including trout fishing, boating safety, archery, trapping, wild game tasting, firearm safety and shooting sports including shotguns, .22 rifles, and muzzleloaders. They also received hats, event T-shirts, lunch and door prizes free of charge thanks to donors and sponsors. CCSFY also gave away over 100 firearms, 25 bows and 5 pheasant hunts. Also, every child that did not win a major prize, was able to take home a youth recurve bow.
CCSFY board member Kirk Byerly said that the organization’s goals in hosting the event are clear.
“Keeping kids in the outdoors and preserving our hunting heritage is absolutely what’s key for us,” Byerly said. “Giving them an appreciation of what there is in the outdoors and trying to get them off and away from their electronics.”
Fellow board member Randy Culberson, who also helped found CCSFY, said the event has changed significantly in terms of the amount of participation compared to when it began.
It has grown from originally 200 kids to 450 now,” Culberson said. “In the first few years that’s what we felt comfortable with.”
This year, registration for the event filled up in a record time of eight minutes. At the same time, 110 children had been signed up on the waiting list in case of cancellations.
“It’s a testament to what we’re doing and the interest we’ve generated,” Byerly said.
Byerly also noted that the annual field day is the largest of its kind in Pennsylvania.
For more information on CCSFY, visit their Facebook page, or e-mail youthfieldday@gmail.com.
