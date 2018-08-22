NEW BETHLEHEM — For a head coach heading into his 18th season, Redbank Valley’s Ed Wasilowski admitted it’s not the usual outlook going into the season opener.
Sure, a trip to play the Keystone Panthers Friday night isn’t all that new, but it’s the schedule that has Wasilowski’s attention. The Bulldogs are now a member of the District 9 League’s Small School South Division.
They’ll play their old KSAC Small School rivals with the Panthers, C-L and Union/A-C Valley in the new division along with Curwensville and Elk County Catholic. Non-divisional trips have the Bulldogs traveling to Sheffield and Smethport with home games against Otto-Eldred and Coudersport. A 10th game at home against Punxsutawney rounds out a somewhat new-look schedule.
“The new schedule does make it exciting,” said Wasilowski, entering his seventh year in his second stint with the program with a 101-74 record. “We’re playing teams we literally haven’t played before or played maybe once in the playoffs. In that sense it’s energizing and exciting. The travel is going to be a challenge, but I’ll never complain about it because I’ve been after this for years and years. You only have to go once every two years and they’re doing the same thing.
“The upside is definitely the new teams. It’s always neat to see how other teams do things and approach their teams,” he said. “I’ve been at this for a long time and I’m not a spring chicken, but I do feel rejuvenated by the new schedule. It’s a little more exciting than normal.”
The Bulldogs lost just three seniors from last year’s 6-5 squad that fell 47-13 to Curwensville in the District 9 Class 1A semifinals, but they were big — Clint Thurston, Logan Minich and Brock Barrett — but eight starters returning on both sides of the ball could be a significant factor in giving the Bulldogs a good chance at making noise in not only the South Division but Class 1A as well in what appears to be a transitional year across the district.
Defending 1A Ridgway is up to Class 2A, putting the Bulldogs in Class 1A with its South Division foes, and the North Division teams in Cameron County, Coudersport, Otto-Eldred, Port Allegany, Sheffield and Smethport.
The preseason D9 League coaches poll had Curwensville and Smethport the divisional favorites with the Bulldogs and ECC following the Golden Tide in the South, for what it’s worth.
“Where we are year in and year out, we have an expectation to make the playoffs,” Wasilowski said. “Obviously, we want to go as far as we can in the playoffs and hopefully we can go further than we did last year.
“One thing I like about the new conference is that we’ll be playing meaningful games against single A teams week in and week out. The last couple seasons, the way the schedule shook out, it was like the fourth game of the year we knew we were in the playoffs.”
The Bulldogs averaged just over 32 points per game and 354 yards per game offensively — 264 of that on the ground thanks mostly to Thurston’s 1,560 rushing yards — so it’ll be interesting to see how those numbers flow this year as far as the balance between running and passing.
Senior quarterback Keaton Kahle put in a good offseason according to Wasilowski. He threw for 769 yards and five touchdowns, but also ran for 442 yards and five scores. If his passing numbers can improve, that and his breakaway speed at 6-foot-2-inches could prove to be a tough chore for opposing defenses.
“He’s looking really good in camp so far and over the summer throwing the football,” Wasilowski said. “His decision making, speed, athleticism, he has it all. He’s improved greatly on his accuracy throwing. I’d hate to have to defend him as a defensive coordinator. He’s a dual threat.”
Who gets the ball is the question, and that’s in the context of how it could make it tough on defenses. No returning rusher outside of Kahle had more than 84 yards and Barrett caught 49 of the team’s 84 completions. Senior Chase Wiles (15 catches, 169 yards) is the top returning receiver.
Seniors Travis Crawford (84 yards on 21 carries) and Hunter Wiles will be in the backfield in a two-back set and will rotate when the Bulldogs’ spread offense uses one back.
Chase Wiles is back at slot with senior newcomer Hunter Buzard at the other slot. Seniors Tanner Kerle and Hunter Martz, and juniors Ethan and Sam Hetrick also make up the receiving group at slot and wideout. All but Buzard have returning experience, so Wasilowski likes the setup.
“It fits our off philosophy,” Wasilowski said. “We try to hit them where they’re not, spread the field and make them defend as much space as we can. We have kids that if we get them in space they can do some damage. Hunter and Travis are pretty hard-nosed, so we’ll threaten the inside.”
With four returning offensive linemen, dealing with the loss of Minich might not be as difficult. Senior center Ethan Jones, junior Trenton Bowersox and sophomore Aidan Gardner at guards and senior tackle Blaney Brooks are back. The other tackle and line depth is comprised of a group that includes junior Justin Ferringer, sophomore Coltin Bartley and freshman Kolby Barrett.
“We’ve got eight or nine guys I feel we can use on the line, so we’ll see how the season progresses,” Wasilowski said.
The Bulldogs gave up 27.2 points per game defensively last year and lost three of their top four tacklers in the senior trio, so perhaps there’s some need for players to step into key spots going into the season.
The 4-4-3 defensive alignment has Bowersox, Hetrick, Gardner and Brooks back from their tackle rotation. Junior Luke Hopper, Bartley and Barrett will see also action at tackle with Hetrick likely moving to end with Gardner and Bartley getting reps as well as freshman Joe Mansfield, who could be used more in passing situations.
At outside linebacker, Crawford and Chase Wiles are back with sophomore Hudson Martz, Hunter Wiles and Bartley perhaps getting some time at the two inside linebacker spots. Kahle, who shared the team lead in interceptions with the graduated Barrett with four pickoffs, and Buzard look to be the cornerbacks. Hunter Martz is back at safety.
“We lost a guy at each level on defense, so it’s not as hard to replace in that situation,” Wasilowski said.
Looking to fill Thurston’s role as punter and kicker are freshman kicker Kristopher Shaffer and Brooks at punter.
Wasilowski, whose varsity staff includes Mike Kundick Jr., Jason Kundick and Blane Gold, has the obvious outlook on the season ahead.
ROSTER
Seniors: Hunter Buzard, Blaney Brooks, Travis Crawford, Ethan Jones, Keaton Kahle, Tanner Kerle, Hunter Martz, Chase Wiles, Hunter Wiles.
Juniors: Chase Bish, Trenton Bowersox, Javin Brentzel, Alex Carlson, Justin Ferringer, Ethan Hetrick, Sam Hetrick, Luke Hopper.
Sophomores: Coltin Bartley, Dalton Bish, Kobe Bonanno, Brandan Brown, Aiden Gardner, Matt Hopper, Hudson Martz, Gage Snyder.
Freshmen: Kolby Barrett, Drew Downs, Gunner Mangiantini, Joe Mansfield, Anthony McGuire, Kade Minick, Kris Shaffer, Ray Shreckengost, Branden Shreckengost, Ethan Young.
