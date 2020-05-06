Anthony Baileys

Parents/Guardians: A.J. and Shannan Blose
Sports: Soccer 4 years, All-Conference Award, Basketball 4 years, Track and Field 4 years, 6th place districts in discus, co 2nd team All conference, Football 1 year
Activities: Student council 5 years, media operations, Vice President, National Honor Society 3 years, Future Business Leaders of America 2 years, Treasurer
Future Plans: Attend Thiel College to major in biology/pre-vet and participate on the track and field team while I am there.
Most influential person and why: The most influential would have to be my parents. They have supported me my whole career in sports and in school. They pushed me to be better and to try new things.