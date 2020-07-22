ALCOLA — Reaching the Clarion County Junior Little League baseball final, New Bethlehem needed five innings to notch a 12-1 win over visiting Rimersburg at Redbank Valley Municipal Park Monday night.
The top seed in the four-team playoff, New Bethlehem advances to Thursday’s final against A-C Valley. The site and time of that game is to be announced, with a possible site under the lights in Clarion.
Against fourth-seeded Rimersburg, Newbie scored in all five of its at-bats, walking it off after securing the 10-Run Rule win with three runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Mason Clouse singled in a run and came around to score on Ty Carrier’s two-run single in a three-run first inning. Carrier doubled in Owen Clouse in the third inning. In the four-run fourth, Ashton Kahle doubled in a run, Breckin Minich singled in one and Drew Byers tripled in two more runs with two outs.
Then in the fifth, Hayden Rearick singled in a run and Mason Clouse singled in two more to end the game.
Carrier earned the win on the mound, striking out five and giving up five hits in four innings. Kaeden Neiswonger closed things out in the fifth with a scoreless inning and two strikeouts.
For Rimersburg, Trey Fleming singled in Trent Fleming in the third inning. Bailey Crissman, Trey Fleming and Evie Bliss saw time on the mound.
In other Monday’s other games:
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
New Bethlehem-Hetrick’s 7,
Shick’s Nationwide Ins. 1
At Rimersburg, Hetrick’s Farm Supply got a combined four-hitter with 15 strikeouts from the trio of pitchers Brock George, Wyatt Byers and Ryan Hepler in a win over Shick’s.
Byers had two hits and Spencer Hammond doubled.
For Shick’s, Hudson Bliss had two hits with a double while Clayton Guntrum also doubled.
JUNIOR LL
SOFTBALL
Rimersburg VFW 15, A-C Valley 5
At Emlenton, the VFW earned a trip into Tuesday’s Southern Clarion County League Championship game against the other A-C Valley squad after a 10-Run Rule win in six innings Monday night.
The VFW was scheduled to be at home against A-C Valley, taking a 6-1 record into the final.
In Monday’s win, Emerson Stevens had three hits with a double. Kenna Davis and Carissa Rodgers each had two hits with Davis doubling. Georgia Palm homered.
Kassie Wensel, Magen Walzak and Stevens shared pitching duties in the win.
In other games:
LITTLE LEAGUE
FRIDAY, July 17
Shick’s 27, A-C Valley 5
Scoring 16 runs in the top of the first inning and taking advantage of 22 walks, Shick’s Nationwide Insurance routed the hosts in four innings.
Alex Walzak had three hits with a double and drove in five runs while Hudson Bliss tripled and Micah Kriebel homered.
Walzak, Lawson Palm and Andrew Kifer combined to throw a one-hitter with seven strikeouts.
WEDNESDAY, July 15
Shick’s 3, Atkinson’s 1
Micah Kindel’s two-run inside-the-park homer broke a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the fifth to lift Shick’s Nationwide to a win over Atkinson’s.
Hudson Bliss went 3-for-3 and got the win on the mound, striking out 10 and tossing a two-hitter with a walk. Lawson Palm doubled.
JUNIOR LITTLE
LEAGUE
THURSDAY, July 16
New Bethlehem 12,
Clarion 3
At Clarion, Owen Clouse doubled and tripled in a three-hit game while Ashton Kahle singled three times.
Drew Byers, Ty Carrier, Cole Lufsey and Hayden Rearick each had two hits in Newbie’s 15-hit game. Carrier and Mason Clouse combined on a five-hitter with Carrier going the first four innings with five strikeouts and Clouse finishing it out the final three innings with five strikeouts.
TUESDAY, July 14
New Bethlehem 11,
Punxsy-FEMCO 5
At Punxsutawney, New Bethlehem trailed 5-1 after the first inning before pulling away for the win.
Tyler Hetrick’s bases-loaded double in the fifth inning put Newbie up for good. Brandon Ross doubled twice and singled with Ty Carrier singled three times. Mason Clouse, Drew Byers and Cole Lufsey each had two hits.
On the mound, Kaaden Neiswonger, Owen Clouse and Carrier combined on a six-hitter. Neiswonger went the first four innings, striking out five. Clouse and Carrier went the final three innings and gave up just one hit with four strikeouts.