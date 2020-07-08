ALCOLA — Improving to 6-0, the New Bethlehem Junior Little League baseball team notched a 7-1 win over visiting Clarion Monday night at Redbank Valley Park.
Mostly a 13-and-14-year-old roster with a few 15-year-olds playing in select games against other teams with older players, Monday’s game was mostly a 13-14-year-old game where pitchers Owen Clouse, Breckin Minich, Ty Carrier and Mason Clouse combined on a three-hitter with eight strikeouts.
Owen Clouse homered while Mason Clouse tripled and singled. Ashton Kahle, Minich, Carrier and Hayden Rearick also singled.
Newbie hosted one of the two Brookville teams on Tuesday and an A-C Valley team Wednesday before next Monday’s game at home against Rimersburg.
In other games for the juniors:
Last Friday, New Bethlehem won 14-4 against FEMCO of Punxsutawney. Rearick, Mason Clouse and Carrier each had two hits while Cam Wagner and Tate Minich hit home runs. Wagner and Minich combined on a four-hitter with 12 strikeouts in the five-inning game.
On July 1, Newbie won 20-2 at Rimersburg. Mason Clouse had four hits while Brandon Ross and Mathew Kozma each singled twice. Minich and Mason Clouse combined on a three-hitter in the four-inning game.
Newbie edged Punxsutawney-Bracken on June 29, 7-4. Ross, Breckin Minich, Carrier and Brayden McCauley each had two hits while Carrier, Kaeden Neiswonger and both Owen and Mason Clouse combined for the win on the mound.
Newbie started the season with two routs on June 24-25, 29-1 over A-C Valley and 27-2 over Rimersburg. Against A-C Valley, Tyler Hetrick had three hits with Carrier and Neiswonger sharing mound duties and striking out eight in the four-inning game. In a 27-2 win over Rimersburg, Mason and Owen Clouse both had four hits with Hetrick and Neiswonger collecting three apiece. Neiswonger hit his first home run. Both Clouses pitched, combining on a three=hitter with eight strikeouts in four innings.
In Monday’s other reported game:
LITTLE LEAGUE
(MAJORS)
Atkinson’s 14,
A-C Valley-Kerlin 7
Alex King, Nash Earley and Gage Kinnan each had two hits to lead Atkinson’s to a win over A-C Valley. King hit a double.
WEDNESDAY,
July 1
LITTLE LEAGUE
(MAJORS)
Newbie Wheel Alignment 4,
Shick’s Nationwide 0
At Rimersburg, Carsen Gould tossed a two-hitter with 17 strikeouts and two walks while hitting a three-run homer to lead Newbie Wheel to a 4-0 win over Shick’s Nationwide last week.
Isaac Neiswonger singled twice and scored two runs and Brendon McIntire doubled for Newbie, which led 1-0 going into the top of the fifth before Gould’s three-run homer.
Alex Walzak had both hits, doubles, for Shick’s. Hudson Bliss and Walzak combined to strike out 12 on the mound in the loss.
Atkinson’s 17, New Bethlehem-Hetrick’s 9
Also at Rimersburg, Caden Burns and Aiden Perez each had four hits to lead Atkinson’s past Hetrick’s after trailing 5-4 going into the fourth inning.
Burns added a double and triple while Alex King and Gage Kinnan finished with three hits apiece. Nash Earley had two hits.
For Hetrick’s, Daniel McCauley singled and scored two runs. Also singling were Wyatt Byers, Joel Hepler, Lawson Minich and Brock George.
SOFTBALL
(SENIORS)
THURSDAY, July 2
Rimersburg VFW 8,
A-C Valley 2
Against A-C Valley, the Rimersburg VFW rode the pitching of Cassie Wensel, who tossed a four-hitter with nine strikeouts.
Rylie Colligan singled twice while Kya Wetzel and Georgia Palm each hit doubles. Kenna Davis singled.
WEDNESDAY,
July 1
Rimersburg VFW 14, New Bethlehem 1
At Rimersburg, the Rimersburg VFW dealt visiting New Bethlehem a 10-Run Rule decision as pitcher Cassie Wensel tossed a three-hitter with three strikeouts.
Emerson Stevens had two hits with a double, Ava Schreckengost tripled and Georgia Palm singled to lead VFW. Alexandra Shoemaker, Quinn White and MacKenzie Foringer singled for New Bethlehem.