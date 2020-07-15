ALCOLA — Scoring five runs in the third inning to break a 3-3 tie, the New Bethlehem Junior Little League baseball team kept its perfect record intact with an 8-7 win over visiting Rimersburg at Redbank Valley Municipal Park Monday night.
Mason and Owen Clouse hit back-to-back triples with Tyler Hetrick singling and Drew Byers also ripping a triple. Owen Clouse, Brayden McCauley and Hayden Rearick added singles.
Four pitchers combined for the win — Mason Clouse, Hetrick, Breckin Minich and Ty Carrier.
Newbie (9-0) will start the playoff round next Monday and Wednesday at a site and time to be determined.
In other games for the Junior Leaguers:
WEDNESDAY, July 8
New Bethlehem 16, A-C Valley 6
Also at home, New Bethlehem scored 10 runs in the bottom of the fifth to break a 6-6 tie and secure the 10-Run Rule win.
Ty Carrier singled four times while Owen Clouse, Drew Byers and Hayden Rearick each singled twice.
Mason Clouse and Carrier combined to strike eight while scattering six hits.
TUESDAY, July 7
New Bethlehem 21, Brookville 3
At home, Ashton Kahle, Drew Byers and Brandon Ross each had three hits with Breckin Minich, Tyler Hetrick and Mason Clouse finishing with two hits apiece.
Pitchers Kaeden Neiswonger and Kahle combined to strike out three and give up five hits in the five-inning game.
LITTLE LEAGUE
MONDAY, July 13
A-C Valley 10, Shick’s Insurance 0
In a four-inning loss at home to A-C Valley-Strauser, Shick’s Nationwide was blanked on a five-hitter.
Alex Walzak singled twice while Micah Kindel, Andrew Kifer and Zander Roxbery also singled.
Kindel, Walzak and Kifer pitched for Shick’s.
A-C Valley 3,
Hetrick’s Farm Supply 1
At New Bethlehem, Ryan Hepler singled and scored Hetrick’s lone run in a loss to visiting A-C Valley.
Brock George and Brody Ripple pitched for Hetrick’s, combining for 12 strikeouts.
THURSDAY, July 9
New Bethlehem-Moose 4,
Shick’s 3
At Rimersburg in an extra-inning affair, the Moose needed eight innings to beat Shick’s Insurance.
Shawn Yeany was 3-for-4 with a double, triple and three runs batted in to lead the Moose.
Hudson Bliss had three hits for Shick’s with a double and triple. Lawson Palm singled twice and Clayton Guntrum doubled.
SOFTBALL
JUNIOR LITTLE LEAGUE
FRIDAY, July 10
Rimersburg VFW 13,
New Bethlehem 12
After a 6-6 tie through six innings, the visiting VFW scored two runs in the top of the seventh and Newbie scored once in the bottom as the visitors squeaked out a one-run win.
Rylie Colligan had three hits with a double while Georgia Palm and Kenna Davis each hit doubles.
For New Bethlehem, Quinn White had three hits with a home run and Alexandra Shoemaker singled twice.
WEDNESDAY, July 8
Rimersburg VFW 15,
A-C Valley 5
In a five-inning win, the VFW got three singles from Ava Schreckengost. Emerson Stevens singled and doubled. Kenna Davis singled and scored three runs. Kya Wetzel scored three runs.