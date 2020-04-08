Here is the area varsity spring sports schedule (through April 14) which is postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The overall status of the spring season is still unknown:

MONDAY, March 23

Track and Field

Armstrong at Redbank Valley

WEDNESDAY, March 25

Baseball

Keystone at Redbank Valley

Softball

Keystone at Redbank Valley

Track and Field

Redbank Valley at Karns City

FRIDAY, March 27

Baseball

Redbank Valley at C-L

Softball

Redbank Valley at C-L

Track and Field

A-C Valley at Union

MONDAY, March 30

Baseball

Union at Moniteau

Softball

Redbank Valley at Karns City

Union at Moniteau

TUESDAY, March 31

Baseball

Redbank Valley at Karns City

Softball

Redbank Valley at Brookville

WEDNESDAY, April 1

Track and Field

Union at at Redbank Valley

THURSDAY, April 2

Baseball

Redbank Valley at Union

Softball

Redbank Valley at Union

FRIDAY, April 3

Softball

West Shamokin at Redbank Valley

MONDAY, April 6

Baseball

Union at Karns City

A-C Valley at Redbank Valley

Softball

A-C Valley at Redbank Valley

Union at Karns City

TUESDAY, April 7

Track and Field

Redbank Valley at Keystone

North Clarion at Union

WEDNESDAY, April 8

Baseball

Redbank Valley at Keystone

Union at A-C Valley

Softball

Redbank Valley at Keystone

Union at A-C Valley

THURSDAY, April 9

Baseball

Forest at Redbank Valley

Softball

Forest at Redbank Valley

Track and Field

Redbank Valley at C-L

MONDAY, April 13

Baseball

A-C Valley at Union

Softball

A-C Valley at Union

TUESDAY, April 14

Baseball

Moniteau at Redbank Valley

Keystone at Union

Softball

Moniteau at Redbank Valley

Keystone at Union

