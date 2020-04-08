Here is the area varsity spring sports schedule (through April 14) which is postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The overall status of the spring season is still unknown:
MONDAY, March 23
Track and Field
Armstrong at Redbank Valley
WEDNESDAY, March 25
Baseball
Keystone at Redbank Valley
Softball
Keystone at Redbank Valley
Track and Field
Redbank Valley at Karns City
FRIDAY, March 27
Baseball
Redbank Valley at C-L
Softball
Redbank Valley at C-L
Track and Field
A-C Valley at Union
MONDAY, March 30
Baseball
Union at Moniteau
Softball
Redbank Valley at Karns City
Union at Moniteau
TUESDAY, March 31
Baseball
Redbank Valley at Karns City
Softball
Redbank Valley at Brookville
WEDNESDAY, April 1
Track and Field
Union at at Redbank Valley
THURSDAY, April 2
Baseball
Redbank Valley at Union
Softball
Redbank Valley at Union
FRIDAY, April 3
Softball
West Shamokin at Redbank Valley
MONDAY, April 6
Baseball
Union at Karns City
A-C Valley at Redbank Valley
Softball
A-C Valley at Redbank Valley
Union at Karns City
TUESDAY, April 7
Track and Field
Redbank Valley at Keystone
North Clarion at Union
WEDNESDAY, April 8
Baseball
Redbank Valley at Keystone
Union at A-C Valley
Softball
Redbank Valley at Keystone
Union at A-C Valley
THURSDAY, April 9
Baseball
Forest at Redbank Valley
Softball
Forest at Redbank Valley
Track and Field
Redbank Valley at C-L
MONDAY, April 13
Baseball
A-C Valley at Union
Softball
A-C Valley at Union
TUESDAY, April 14
Baseball
Moniteau at Redbank Valley
Keystone at Union
Softball
Moniteau at Redbank Valley
Keystone at Union