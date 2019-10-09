Redbank Valley

FOOTBALL

August

23-Keystone;29-8 W

30-at Otto-Eldred;47-12 W

September

6-at Elk Co. Catholic;22-6 W

13-Sheffield;61-28 W

20-at Iroquois;41-6 W

27-Smethport;21-0 W

October

3-Curwensville;39-0 W

12-at Coudersport

18-Union/ACV

25-at Punxsutawney

Games begin at 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

August

31-at A-C Valley Tournament

September

3-Clarion;19-25, 22-25, 14-25 L

5-A-C Valley;18-25, 22-25, 25-21, 17-25 L

9-at Keystone; 15-25, 25-20, 25-16, 25-17 W

10-at Forest Area;25-9, 25-10, 25-9 W

12-at Brookville;25-23, 20-25, 22-25, 25-23, 6-15 L

16-at North Clarion;25-14, 25-12, 25-12 W

17-Venango Catholic;25-4, 25-12, 25-14 W

23-C-L;25-20, 25-14, 25-21 W

25-Oil City;27-29, 25-12, 25-12, 25-14 W

26-at Moniteau;25-12, 20-25, 25-12, 25-15 W

October

1-Union;25-15, 25-18, 25-21 W

2-at Cranberry;21-25, 13-25, 25-15, 23-25 L

8-at Karns City;25-14, 25-17, 25-16 W

10-Keystone

12-at Kane Tournament, 9 a.m.

14-Moniteau

15-at North Clarion

17-at Brockway

19-at Elk Co. Tournament, 9 a.m.

22-Punxsutawney

Games start with JV at 6 p.m. with varsity following

BOYS SOCCER

September

3-Keystone;8-3 W

4-Brockway;2-3 L

9-West Shamokin;3-0 W

10-Brookville;3-2 W

12-at Karns City;2-5 L

17-C-L;2-5 L

21-at Mercer;0-2 L

23-Karns City;1-9 L

25-Forest Area;4-1 W

30-at Kane;1-3 L

October

2-at West Shamokin, canceled

3-at Oil City;4-2 W

4-at Forest Area (Tionesta);2-3 L

8-at C-L;1-5 L

10-at Keystone

14-DuBois Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

16-at Franklin, 4:30 p.m.

Games begin at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted

GIRLS SOCCER

September

3-Keystone;8-2 W

5-St. Marys;1-5 L

7-at Franklin;4-2 W

9-at Curwensville;5-6, 2 OT L

10-Brookville;0-1 L

12-at Karns City;0-6 L

17-Clarion;3-1 W

19-Kane;2-3 L

21-at Mercer;0-6 L

23-Karns City;1-6 L

25-Forest Area;2-1, 2OT W

26-Punxsutawney;5-1 W

October

1-at Clarion;1-0, OT W

3-at Elk Co. Catholic;2-1 OT W

4-at Forest Area (Tionesta);1-2 OT L

7-at St. Marys;0-4 L

10-at Keystone

14-Elk Co. Catholic, 5 p.m.

Games begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Union

FOOTBALL (w/A-C Valley)

August

23-at Coudersport;8-30 L

31-at Sheffield;20-14 W

September

6-Curwensville (at ACV);24-0 W

13-Otto-Eldred;32-26 W

20-at Elk Co. Catholic;36-7 W

28-at Port Allegany;32-7 W

October

4-Keystone;14-44 L

11-Cameron County (at ACV)

18-at Redbank Valley

25-Ridgway

Games begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted

VOLLEYBALL

September

3-Cranberry;7-25, 25-19, 16-25, 8-25 L

5-Moniteau;26-24, 25-20, 25-10 W

9-DuBois CC;21-25, 19-25, 25-23, 15-25 L

10-at Venango Catholic; 25-8, 25-22, 25-9 W

12-at C-L;19-25, 27-25, 22-25, 22-25 L

16-at Eisenhower;25-18, 25-19, 25-19 W

17-Forest Area;W

19-at North Clarion;25-22, 25-14, 25-13 W

24-at Keystone;14-25, 14-25, 25-16, 23-25 L

26-Venango Catholic;25-16, 25-12, 25-12 W

28-at Sheffield Tournament, 9 a.m.

October

1-at Redbank Valley;15-25, 18-25, 21-25 L

3-Karns City;23-25, 25-22, 20-25, 26-24, 5-15 L

7-C-L;29-27, 23-25, 25-13, 21-25, 15-13 W

10-Clarion

14-Mercer

15-at A-C Valley

17-Tidioute Community Charter

Games begin with JV at 6 p.m. with varsity following

