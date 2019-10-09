Redbank Valley
FOOTBALL
August
23-Keystone;29-8 W
30-at Otto-Eldred;47-12 W
September
6-at Elk Co. Catholic;22-6 W
13-Sheffield;61-28 W
20-at Iroquois;41-6 W
27-Smethport;21-0 W
October
3-Curwensville;39-0 W
12-at Coudersport
18-Union/ACV
25-at Punxsutawney
Games begin at 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
August
31-at A-C Valley Tournament
September
3-Clarion;19-25, 22-25, 14-25 L
5-A-C Valley;18-25, 22-25, 25-21, 17-25 L
9-at Keystone; 15-25, 25-20, 25-16, 25-17 W
10-at Forest Area;25-9, 25-10, 25-9 W
12-at Brookville;25-23, 20-25, 22-25, 25-23, 6-15 L
16-at North Clarion;25-14, 25-12, 25-12 W
17-Venango Catholic;25-4, 25-12, 25-14 W
23-C-L;25-20, 25-14, 25-21 W
25-Oil City;27-29, 25-12, 25-12, 25-14 W
26-at Moniteau;25-12, 20-25, 25-12, 25-15 W
October
1-Union;25-15, 25-18, 25-21 W
2-at Cranberry;21-25, 13-25, 25-15, 23-25 L
8-at Karns City;25-14, 25-17, 25-16 W
10-Keystone
12-at Kane Tournament, 9 a.m.
14-Moniteau
15-at North Clarion
17-at Brockway
19-at Elk Co. Tournament, 9 a.m.
22-Punxsutawney
Games start with JV at 6 p.m. with varsity following
BOYS SOCCER
September
3-Keystone;8-3 W
4-Brockway;2-3 L
9-West Shamokin;3-0 W
10-Brookville;3-2 W
12-at Karns City;2-5 L
17-C-L;2-5 L
21-at Mercer;0-2 L
23-Karns City;1-9 L
25-Forest Area;4-1 W
30-at Kane;1-3 L
October
2-at West Shamokin, canceled
3-at Oil City;4-2 W
4-at Forest Area (Tionesta);2-3 L
8-at C-L;1-5 L
10-at Keystone
14-DuBois Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
16-at Franklin, 4:30 p.m.
Games begin at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted
GIRLS SOCCER
September
3-Keystone;8-2 W
5-St. Marys;1-5 L
7-at Franklin;4-2 W
9-at Curwensville;5-6, 2 OT L
10-Brookville;0-1 L
12-at Karns City;0-6 L
17-Clarion;3-1 W
19-Kane;2-3 L
21-at Mercer;0-6 L
23-Karns City;1-6 L
25-Forest Area;2-1, 2OT W
26-Punxsutawney;5-1 W
October
1-at Clarion;1-0, OT W
3-at Elk Co. Catholic;2-1 OT W
4-at Forest Area (Tionesta);1-2 OT L
7-at St. Marys;0-4 L
10-at Keystone
14-Elk Co. Catholic, 5 p.m.
Games begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Union
FOOTBALL (w/A-C Valley)
August
23-at Coudersport;8-30 L
31-at Sheffield;20-14 W
September
6-Curwensville (at ACV);24-0 W
13-Otto-Eldred;32-26 W
20-at Elk Co. Catholic;36-7 W
28-at Port Allegany;32-7 W
October
4-Keystone;14-44 L
11-Cameron County (at ACV)
18-at Redbank Valley
25-Ridgway
Games begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted
VOLLEYBALL
September
3-Cranberry;7-25, 25-19, 16-25, 8-25 L
5-Moniteau;26-24, 25-20, 25-10 W
9-DuBois CC;21-25, 19-25, 25-23, 15-25 L
10-at Venango Catholic; 25-8, 25-22, 25-9 W
12-at C-L;19-25, 27-25, 22-25, 22-25 L
16-at Eisenhower;25-18, 25-19, 25-19 W
17-Forest Area;W
19-at North Clarion;25-22, 25-14, 25-13 W
24-at Keystone;14-25, 14-25, 25-16, 23-25 L
26-Venango Catholic;25-16, 25-12, 25-12 W
28-at Sheffield Tournament, 9 a.m.
October
1-at Redbank Valley;15-25, 18-25, 21-25 L
3-Karns City;23-25, 25-22, 20-25, 26-24, 5-15 L
7-C-L;29-27, 23-25, 25-13, 21-25, 15-13 W
10-Clarion
14-Mercer
15-at A-C Valley
17-Tidioute Community Charter
Games begin with JV at 6 p.m. with varsity following