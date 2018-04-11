KNOX — Three area senior basketball players were able to wrap up their high school careers at last Saturday’s 18th Sportsmanship I Clarion County YMCA District 9 All-Star games held at Keystone High School.
Redbank Valley’s Lexi Holt, and Union’s Lucas Bowser and Frankee Remmick were among the 39 players from around the district to be named to the game. Bowser played for the winning White Squad in the boys’ game while Holt was on the victorious White in the girls’ game against the Red, which had Remmick on its roster.
In the girls’ game to start the afternoon, the White routed the Red, 117-80 while the White beat the Red in the boys’ game, 117-103.
Holt, who led the Lady Bulldogs in scoring average in her injury-limited season of 12 games at 19.5 points per game, scored 11 of her 15 points in the first half and wound up drilling three 3-pointers.
The game’s MVP Taylor Geer of Keystone led the White with 24 points and eight rebounds. Otto-Eldred’s Ali Cousins earned the Sportsmanship Award after scoring four points and dealing out 10 assists.
Also for the White, Ridgway’s Emily Fullem turned in a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds to go along with five assists. Otto-Eldred’s Camryn Thomas had 16 points and 10 rebounds while Punxsutawney’s Leah Miller had 10 points and nine rebounds. Smethport’s Abbey Woodard finished with 15 points.
For the Red, Remmick scored three points and grabbed two rebounds. North Clarion’s Tori Obenrader led the team with 18 points and 15 rebounds. A-C Valley’s Ellie Thompson finished with 16 points and six rebounds and Karns City’s Emily Hegedus had 13 points and six rebounds. DuBois’ Ashley Hallowell had six points and four rebounds.
In the boys’ game, Bowser finished with 10 points and nine rebounds for the winning White, which got the MVP performance from St. Marys’ Noah Schneider. The district’s leading scorer this season had 24 points, five rebounds and five assists. Bradford’s Deondre Terwilliger earned the Sportsmanship Award, finishing with 15 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.
Also for the White, North Clarion’s Nathan Banner scored 15 points, Punxsutawney’s Brandon Matthews added 13 points, Curwensville’s Josh Terry had 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Clarion-Limestone’s Christian Smith added 11 points and Brockway’s Noah Vokes had eight points and eight rebounds.
Clarion’s Austin Hummell led the Red with 23 points and hauled down 17 rebounds while Elk County Catholic’s Ryan Newton turned in a double-double as well with 17 points and 15 rebounds. Clarion’s Cam Craig scored 15 points while the Ridgway duo of Johnny Mitchell and Neil MacDonald scored 11 and eight points respectively. Johnsonburg’s Kacey Raubenstrauch added six points and six rebounds.
BOYS
WHITE 117, RED 107
White –117
Josh Terry 6 0-0 12, Adam Shaffer 2 0-0 5, Reese Wilson 2 0-0 4, Nathan Schneider 11 0-0 24, Lucas Bowser 4 0-0 10, Nathan Banner 6 0-0 15, Deondre Terwilliger 6 0-0 15, Christian Smith 5 0-0 11, Brandon Matthews 5 0-0 13, Noah Vokes 4 0-0 8. Totals: 51 0-0 117.
Red –103
Seth Berlin 5 0-0 11, Kacey Raubenstrauch 2 0-0 6, Neil MacDonald 4 0-0 8, Austin Hummell 11 0-0 23, Cam Craig 6 0-0 15, Corey Rapp 1 0-0 2, Jared Green 4 0-0 10, Ryan Newton 6 0-0 17, Johnny Mitchell 5 0-0 11. Totals: 44 0-0 103.
3-pointers: White 15 (Shaffer, Schneider 2, Bowser 2, Banner 3, Terwilliger 3, Smith, Matthews 3), Red 15 (Berlin, Raubenstrauch 2, Hummell, Craig 3, Green 2, Newton 5, Mitchell).
GIRLS
WHITE 117, RED 80
White –117
Kaitlyn Morelli 2 0-0 4, Ali Cousins 2 0-0 4, Emily Fullem 6 2-2 14, Taylor Geer 11 1-2 24, Leah Miller 5 0-0 10, Lexi Holt 6 0-0 15, Camryn Thomas 7 2-5 16, Haley Keck 3 3-3 10, Abbey Woodard 6 3-4 15, EmmaRae Easton 2 0-0 5. Totals: 50 11-16 117.
Red –80
Ellie Thompson 5 6-8 16, Frankee Remmick 0 3-4 3, Brooke Cline 0 0-0 0, Shayla Bickel 6 0-0 12, Rachael Morgan 2 0-0 4, Emily Hegedus 5 3-6 13, Tori Obenrader 7 1-4 18, Ashley Hallowell 3 0-0 6, Makenzie Byerley 1 3-4 7, Livia Andreassi 1 0-0 2. Totals: 30 16-26 80.
3-pointers: White 6 (Geer, Holt 3, Keck, Easton), Red 4 (Obenrader 3, Byerley).
