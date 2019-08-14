SATURDAY, Aug. 17
Football Scrimmages
Moniteau at Redbank Valley, 11 a.m.
Union/ACV at West Shamokin
Soccer Scrimmages
Redbank Valley boys at Keystone, 6:45 p.m.
Redbank Valley girls at Keystone, 7:45 p.m.
ABC Youth Football
Redbank Valley at Karns City, 4:30 p.m.
Union at Slippery Rock, 4:30 p.m.
TUESDAY, Aug. 27
Volleyball Scrimmage
Union and C-L at Keystone, 5 p.m.
FRIDAY, Aug. 23
Football
Keystone at Redbank Valley, 7 p.m.
Union/ACV at Coudersport, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, Aug. 24
ABC Youth Football
Redbank Valley at Brookville, 9:30 a.m.
C-L at Union, 4:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, Aug. 30
Football
Redbank Valley at Otto-Eldred, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, Aug. 31
Football
Union/ACV at Sheffield, 1 p.m.
ABC Youth Football
Armstrong at Redbank Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Union at Moniteau, 9:30 a.m.