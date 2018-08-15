SATURDAY, Aug. 18
Football Scrimmage
Redbank Valley at Moniteau, 11 a.m.
West Shamokin at Union/A-C Valley, 10 a.m.
Soccer
Scrimmage
Redbank Valley girls at Keystone, 6:45 p.m.
Redbank Valley boys at Keystone, 7:45 p.m.
Youth Football
Redbank Valley at Grove City, 4:30 p.m.
Union at Moniteau, 9:30 a.m.
WEDNESDAY, Aug. 22
Soccer Scrimmage
Redbank Valley boys at Forest Area, 4 p.m.
Redbank Valley girls at Brockway, 4 p.m.
THURSDAY, Aug. 23
Volleyball
scrimmage
Union at Brookville, 5 p.m.
FRIDAY, Aug. 24
Football
Redbank Valley at Keystone, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, Aug. 25
Youth Football
Brookville at Redbank Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Grove City at Union, 4:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, Aug. 31
Football
Otto-Eldred at Redbank Valley, 7 p.m.
Sheffield at Union/A-C Valley, 7 p.m.
