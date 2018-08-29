After opening on the road with District 9 League South Division games last week, both Redbank Valley and Union/A-C Valley host North Division foes this Friday night.
The Bulldogs, coming off a 41-18 win over Keystone, host Otto-Eldred in a rematch of last year’s playoff game. The Terrors also opened with a win in a 34-6 decision over Port Allegany.
Union/A-C Valley hosts Sheffield in Rimersburg. The Falcon Knights try to rebound from a 40-0 loss to Clarion-Limestone. Last Saturday, Sheffield lost at home to Smethport in a 54-6 drubbing.
But while varsity teams were getting ready to tee it up last Friday, approval on a co-operative setup for two area football teams could set into motion an inevitable move at the varsity level.
District 9 Chairman Jim Manners confirmed that the PIAA Executive Committee approved a junior football co-operative program between Clarion and Clarion-Limestone effective immediately.
Lions varsity coach Dave Eggleton confirmed that combined practices in Clarion began Monday with C-L sending approximately 14 kids to join a roster that also includes North Clarion student/athletes from an already existing setup between those two schools.
Eggleton said that the five freshman who are on the C-L junior high roster were offered a spot on the varsity roster, but they all elected to join Clarion, which could play a two-schedule season with a seventh/eighth and eighth/ninth setups — Brookville currently plays the same format — but schedules weren’t finalized.
“It’s a positive thing that if it’s able to happen, there are more playing opportunities,” Eggleton said. “Our two junior high coaches are still helping.”
What wasn’t addressed or commented on was the future possibility of a varsity co-op that includes the same setup. Do the math and it’s going to be an issue as soon as next year. The Lions, who have 19 varsity players on their roster, have 10 seniors with five or so freshman playing junior high.
Stay tuned on this story and with this being the first year of a new PIAA classification cycle, both schools would have to get things going soon with details on whether or if this is something that’s going to happen.
Here is a closer look at this week’s games:
Otto-Eldred (1-0) at Redbank Valley (1-0)
These two teams met in the Class 1A quarterfinals last year and it was the Bulldogs winning 15-8 at Duke Center.
The Terrors outgained the Bulldogs, 324-214, but are replacing standout quarterback Sawyer Drummond who graduated.
Against Port Allegany at home last week, Chase and Cole Sebastian led the Terrors. Cole completed 17 of 24 passes for 251 yards and three TDs and ran 59 yards with a TD. Brother Chase caught five passes for 94 yards while Cameron Magee, the team’s top returning receiver, caught seven passes for 105 yards.
The Terrors limited the Gators to just 108 yards of offense, all of it coming on the ground.
“We watched game vs. Port and it was like watching a film from last year,” Bulldogs head coach Ed Wasilowski said. “They’re using the same spread offense with a quarterback who can throw and run and that concerns us. They sometimes have five guys in a route and (quarterback) is a good enough athlete to where he takes off. They run the same offense as us and it’s similar on defense.
“The kids shouldn’t be surprised, that they run what we do. They can put points on the board.”
Smethport (0-1) at Union/ACV (0-1)
The Wolverines were 0-10 last year and opened with a lopsided loss to Smethport last Saturday and first-year head coach also got even more bad news when his quarterback Matt Dunham, on defense, broke his leg and is out for the season.
The Wolverines struggled, naturally, to get any offense going. Kevin Marfink led the team with 48 yards on eight carries and scored the team’s lone touchdown.
But the Falcon Knights are looking to get untracked as well after being limited to just 64 yards rushing on 33 attempts while quarterback Luke Bowser was 0-for-11 passing.
Tony Thompson and Kylar Culbertson led the Falcon Knights running game with 36 and 23 yards respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.