NEW BETHLEHEM — New Bethlehem has a few unique distinctions.
It is home to a Smucker’s Peanut Butter factory, a flood that took months to fully clean up, and also for one of its newer additions; a Subway that quite possibly could be the closest to any single high school in the country.
While the Redbank Valley area is known for a wide variety of distinctions, Jake Dougherty is hoping to help bring more attention to the area in terms of athletics.
Dougherty is also excited to begin his career as a football coach at his alma mater. He’ll be an assistant under first-year head coach Blane Gold, working with the quarterbacks and linebackers.
“It means a lot to give back to my alma mater” Dougherty said. “I want to help kids get better and get noticed out of our area. If I can help kids get better and help some reach the next level, then I will consider that a great success.
The former Bulldogs standout graduated in 2015 from Redbank Valley as the school’s all-time leading scorer in basketball with 1,558 points. Dougherty also helped lead his team to a District 9 title and a place in the PIAA state playoffs in his senior season.
While Dougherty was surely a standout in basketball, he also starred on the gridiron as the Bulldogs quarterback for four seasons. As a high school quarterback, he guided the Bulldogs to the D9 title game as a junior and also set a then state record for passing yards in a game with 614 yards to go with seven touchdowns. It was after this game that Dougherty really started to consider playing football in college rather than basketball.
“Before the record setting-game, I was pretty set on playing college basketball. However, once I met coach Rick Shepas, my mind quickly changed,” Dougherty said. “He told me everything I wanted to hear as a high school athlete looking for the best place to continue my athletic career, so I decided to continue playing football for Waynesburg (University).”
As a true freshman, Dougherty was named the starting quarterback for the Yellow Jackets, a position he would keep until the middle of his sophomore season. During his second college season, Dougherty broke his collarbone and missed all but three of the Yellow Jackets’ games. He came back healthy for his junior season, but was moved to receiver in order to help the team in any way he could.
His senior year resulted in him becoming the primary backup quarterback in his final college football season.
“Part way through the season in football, I ran into coach Mark Christner,” Dougherty said. “We talked about a potential reunion of me playing basketball competitively, and he decided to give me a chance because he thought I could help the team. It ended up being an all around great decision because I helped the team and I got a chance to experience college basketball as well.”
In his lone college basketball season, Dougherty was named Presidents Athletic Conference Newcomer of the Week for his play in early December as he helped the Yellow Jackets offense averaging nine points to go with five and a half rebounds, and two assists in games against Westminster and Geneva. For the season, Dougherty averaged 7.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, and shot over 40 percent from beyond the 3-point line. He tallied a season and career high twenty-one points against Grove City in conference play.
After his college athletic career concluded, Dougherty knew he wanted to return home to work for the family business and coach football. After graduating from Waynesburg in May with a degree in marketing, Dougherty joined the family real estate business Falcon Research and Settlement with plans to eventually take over the family business.
When asking Dougherty what got him interested in business, he spoke about the lessons and time his father Brian spent with him to teach him the ropes in business and also football.
“My dad was a college football player for Clarion University for two years, and he supported me endlessly to become a better athlete in general,” Dougherty said. “From seeing the success he had, it made sense to go into business and work like he did to become a better athlete and businessman.”
Dougherty was quick to also mention his mother Susan for being so supportive of his sports career and his younger sister Becca for always making him raise his game.
“My sister and I are very competitive with each other about being the better athlete, but at the end of the day, we are each other’s biggest fans,” Dougherty said. “She is a senior at Thiel and plays volleyball for the Tomcats. I am excited to be able to see her play more games this upcoming season.”
In addition to his family Dougherty also spoke highly of Waynesburg assistant basketball coach and former Redbank Valley Bulldogs basketball coach Greg Bean.
“Coach Bean taught me the little things about the game that I needed to be successful. I was getting great experience playing travel basketball with the Clarion Rising Stars, but Coach Bean was able to take that coaching and help me even more,” Dougherty said. “It felt great to be one of his players again this past season.”
Dougherty was also reunited with former teammate Sam Heeter who has been a member of the Yellow Jackets basketball program for the last three seasons. Playing college hoops also allowed Dougherty to compete against former Bulldogs teammate and Chatham guard and student assistant coach Devin Shumaker for the first time ever.
“Going against Devin has always been incredibly tough. He brings so much passion and enthusiasm to everything he does. It was emotional competing against him in some of our last ever college games,” Dougherty said.
Dougherty has racked up a lifetime full of memories as both a high school and collegiate athlete in two different sports. His new mission is to help his family’s business reach new heights while also helping the Redbank Valley football team’s offense this upcoming season. It may be a new challenge Redbank Valley’s all time leading passer, but it is one the Clarion County kid is surely ready for.