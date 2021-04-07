Teammates for their whole track and field careers, Redbank Valley graduates Sam Hetrick and Declan Fricko found themselves just over 30 miles apart jumping over two different high jump bars last weekend.
And both are thriving early in their college debuts at the NCAA Division III level.
Hetrick, now wearing a Penn State Behrend uniform, cleared 6 feet, 7 3/4 inches to win the high jump title at Slippery Rock University’s Dave Labor Invitational. Jumping for Washington & Jefferson at the Golden Tornado Classic held at Geneva College, Fricko went over 5 feet, 10 3/4 inches to win his event.
Two former Bulldogs coming off a long layoff after losing their senior high school season to the COVID-19 pandemic are back in action and they couldn’t be happier.
“I’m definitely glad to know I still got it,” Hetrick said Sunday night. “I was not expecting to do so well on my first meet. My previous best was 6-7 (at Brookville two years ago), but I did not expect to almost hit that my first college meet. I was hoping for about 6-4.”
Fricko felt the same way. His Geneva meet was actually his second of the young season. He cleared 6 feet in winning the Bethany Invitational back on March 27 before his win at Geneva.
“I’m very happy and it’s nice to win a couple now that Sammy isn’t around,” Fricko joked. “There’s been some definite rust, but getting to practice outside in the past couple weeks has been super-helpful. I’m looking to clear around 6-3 this year.
“I wanted to clear my PR (6-1) because I’m two years older and stronger, but really I went in with no expectations. I was just happy to compete again.”
Hetrick and Fricko were set to give the Bulldogs a significant 1-2 punch in the high jump along with other events in the spring of 2020, but that never happened. Hetrick was gunning for a third straight D9 title along with getting back to the podium at the PIAA Championships in Shippensburg. He was 11th as a junior after medaling with a seventh-place finish as a sophomore.
“I was upset about that,” Hetrick said of missing his senior year. “I was looking forward to that season since my junior year ended.”
Fricko was 10th in the high jump at districts as a junior and lost an opportunity to move up the ladder.
“I still think about it daily, I’m not going to lie,” Fricko said. “I really wanted to go 1-2 at the district meet with Sam in the high jump and get to compete at states, so not being able to ever fulfill that really sucks.”
Hetrick eventually moved on and got to work at Behrend where he’s majoring in Civil Engineering.
“I was definitely going to jump at the college level,” Hetrick said. “I just didn’t know where or what division. Last spring was when I decided to go to (Behrend). It fit my major as well as my goals for competing in college.
“The reason I love jumping at Behrend is due to my fellow jumpers here. They are great supporters and have helped me adjust to college competition.”
Fricko wasn’t so sure about his jumping future after losing 2020.
“I was actually still undecided whether I was going to compete in college until the pandemic,” Fricko said. “That kind of swayed my decision to come to W&J and even so, it was really jumping with Sam and having that last year as captain experience that I wish I could have back.”
But Fricko, a Chemistry major, took his first break as a student-athlete since eighth grade and is back into the swing of things.
“I really think time was my biggest adjustment,” Fricko said. “I think I’ve grown two inches (now 6-1, 155 pounds) and put on 10 pounds, so that helps and the form is like riding a bike, because of how many repetitions I’ve done it.”
Getting back to form wasn’t easy for either one going in, considering the lack of practice and just the layoff. Both were denied an indoor season as well this past winter, which would’ve helped greatly.
“It was very difficult,” Hetrick said. “I didn’t have any practices until October and the indoor season was canceled and this season is very different from what I’m used to.”
Both Hetrick and Fricko are staying on campus with a mix of attending classes in person and doing some remotely. Hetrick checks for symptoms every day and he’s had three COVID tests since he started at Behrend. Fricko was on-line only his first semester and he gets tested every two weeks. At W&J, half of the campus gets tested each week, not just the athletes.
“The only real difference for me is that I have to wear a mask while practicing, but it’s not required during competition, so it’s no big deal in the end,” Fricko said.
Not surprisingly, both have lined up their goals the rest of the way. While both are Division III athletes, Hetrick competes in the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference while Fricko is in the Presidents Athletic Conference.
“A top three finish at the conference meet at the end of the year is the goal,” Fricko said. “My goal height is 1.9 meters (about 6-3). I’m happy to just compete.”
“My goals actually haven’t changed,” Hetrick said. “I want to qualify for nationals and I have yet to do so. I just didn’t expect to be attempting that jump at the first meet.”
Hetrick wasn’t the only District 9 native to be toiling at Slippery Rock last week. The hosts had Bradford’s John Eakin, a former Class 3A shot put champion, win the shot put while Brookville’s Bryan Dworek was second in the 100-meter dash and long jump. Otto-Eldred’s Dylan Close was second in the javelin.
SRU’s women include former javelin standouts Trinity Clark and Skylar Sherry of Kane and Johnsonburg. They finished 2-3 at the Invitee while Moniteau’s Kendall Grossman won the pole vault, clearing 12 feet, 1 inch.
At Behrend, Hetrick’s D9 teammates include Antonio Stello, Evan States and Kevin Ingros of Punxsutawney, Aaron Hottel of Kane, Nolan Cumberland of Union and John Anderson of A-C Valley. Cumberland did not compete at Slippery Rock.
Fricko beat Moniteau graduate Dalton Anderson, a senior at Westminster, in his win at Geneva.