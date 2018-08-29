NEW BETHLEHEM — With five of his 11 starters back from an 11-8-1 playoff team, Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs soccer coach Mike Dawson enters his third year with an exciting roster.
Of his 23 players, only six are juniors or seniors and five of them are returning starters. A big 10-girl sophomore class with six who saw some varsity time off the bench gives him a nice mix.
“It hasn’t been too rough,” Dawson said last week. “A good number of the sophomores have played indoor and travel. A good number started sporadically too so it’s not a complete rebuild. It’ll be interesting, but also pretty encouraging to see how they keep progressing throughout the year.
“That’s always the plan and goal and I’m hoping that the six upperclassmen can help ease that transition. We need to accelerate that faster because we were more of a senior-led team last year.”
The only two seniors, Alena Keller and Molly Nolf, are returning starters. Keller is the goalkeeper while Nolf returns to the midfield.
Junior Brooke Eberle led the team in scoring last year with nine goals to go along with six assists. A midfielder last year, Eberle likely moves up to a forward spot. Juniors Carley Shick, Megan Gourley and Kennedy Heeter are also back. Shick is a midfielder while Gourley returns to a defensive role. Heeter will be up front or with the defensive group in front of Keller.
Sophomores Austin Kirkpatrick, Alaina Hook, Teja Hageter, Josey Adams, Rhiannon Laughlin and Eryn Bailey saw varsity time. Laughlin is the second-leading returning scorer with five goals and seven assists. She, Nolf and Adams anchor the midfield.
He’ll need to rebuild his defensive set with three of the four starters gone with the exception of Gourley. Look for Shick and Hageter to fill rolls in the back.
And offensively, Dawson is looking for goal scorers to step up.
“We had 11 goal scorers and 11 players who made assists last year and I’m hoping we can spread the ball around more, but we do need someone to step up because we lost three of our top five scorers,” he said.
From there, he feels he has plenty of talent to pick from when figuring out his playing rotation, albeit it’s unproven as yet at the varsity level. But what he likes most is that it’s a motivated group.
“We are young and hungry,” Dawson said. “They saw what we did last year and they put in the work in the offseason and a good number played in the travel leagues. They’re putting in the work, they want to get better and want to be part of the group that wins the first district title for the school. It should be pretty fun.
“We lost in the semifinals to Brockway and the goal is the playoffs, so we’re trying to hit eight wins or more, but we’re hoping for more than that.”
Ryan Radaker assists Dawson again this year.
Like the boys, the Lady Bulldogs open at Keystone next Tuesday in a varsity doubleheader.
ROSTER
Seniors: Alena Keller, Molly Nolf.
Juniors: Brooke Eberle, Carley Shick, Megan Gourley, Kennedy Heeter.
Sophomores: Austin Kirkpatrick, Alaina Hook, Teja Hageter, Josey Adams, Rhiannon Laughlin, Eryn Bailey, Kassidy Lee, Clara Gourley, Gabby Dinger, Karrisa Reichard, Trista Bowser.
Freshmen: Quinn Fricko, Raegen Beamer, Lily Neiswonger, Abigale Downs, Mia Gourley, Laney Eberle.
SCHEDULE
September
4-at Keystone, 4 p.m.
6-St. Marys, 6 p.m.
10-Karns City, 4 p.m.
15-at Titusville, 11 a.m.
17-Franklin, 6 p.m.
18-at Clarion, 6:30 p.m.
20-at Kane, 4 p.m.
22-Mercer, 10 a.m.
25-at Karns City, 4 p.m.
26-Forest Area, 4 p.m.
October
1-Clarion, 6 p.m.
4-at St. Marys, 4 p.m.
6-at Forest Area, Tionesta, 10 a.m.
8-at Brookville, 5 p.m.
11-Keystone, 4 p.m.
15-at DuBois CC, TBA
