NEW BETHLEHEM — For a team trying to flip a five-win season into something much better, last Saturday’s season-opening 54-52 couldn’t have been a better start.
Taking a thriller from Karns City, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs got the winning basket in the final moments when Bryson Bain’s three-point play with 2.9 seconds left in the game was the game-winner.
“That’s being mentally tough,” Bulldogs head coach Emmanuel Marshall said. “That’s something we’ve been missing here and I think this year we’ll be mentally tough, not only mentally, but physically. In the past, we used to get thrown around by Karns City, because they’re just so big and strong.
“We’ll take it. It was kind of sloppy, our shots were off but it was our first game and we made enough to win the game.”
The Bulldogs trailed by seven, 48-41, with 3:09 left, but rallied to beat the Gremlins who appeared to be ready to pull away with the win.
However, Gremlins coach Chris Bellis was whistled for a technical foul as the Gremlins grabbed a rebound and were advancing down the court as the Bulldogs’ Chris Marshall injured his ankle behind the play.
Bellis was argued why the play was whistled dead to the point of getting the technical foul. Bain hit both free throws, then nailed a 3-pointer to make it a five-point possession to cut the Gremlins’ lead to 48-46 with 2:36 left.
Bain’s second-half heroics weren’t finished. He was scoreless on 0-for-5 shooting with three fouls at halftime. All 21 of his team-high points were scored in the second half, 14 of them in the fourth quarter including 12 of the final 14 points of the game.
“I felt like I was getting some good looks, but they weren’t falling,” Bain said. “I knew they were there, but I just had to get the feel of things.”
After the Bulldogs’ five-point possession, Karns City’s big man Nathan Waltman was called for an offensive foul at the 2:06 mark. Bain then drained another 3-pointer to give the Bulldogs a 49-48 lead with 1:52 left.
Waltman’s basket gave the Gremlins a 50-49 lead and after a Bain shot was blocked, the Gremlins’ high-scoring senior guard Chase Beighley made two free throws — he scored a game-high 23 points on 10-for-10 shooting from the line — to put the Gremlins up 52-49 with 54.8 seconds remaining.
The Gremlins wouldn’t score again. Waltman fouled the Bulldogs’ Owen Magagnotti on a 3-point shot with 40.1 seconds left, but Magagnotti made just one of three to cut the deficit to 52-50.
Karns City turned the ball over on the ensuing possesion and the Bulldogs’ Marquese Gardlock got to the line for a 1-and-1 free throw set with 31.7 seconds left, making the first. His second shot missed, but the ball went out of bounds and the Bulldogs retained possession.
However, Gardlock was whistled for traveling with 16 seconds left and the Bulldogs were able to keep the ball out of Beighley’s hands on the inbounds and fouled Luke Garing with 13.8 seconds left with Gardlock fouling out with 12 points.
Garing missed the front-end of the one-and-one, setting up Bain’s winning shot. He drove down the middle of the paint and was fouled by Luke Cramer as the ball went in with 2.9 seconds left.
“Just score, whatever it takes. It was like get to the line, draw some contact and be able to get a shot up,” Bain said.
Which he did, all of that, and he nailed the free throw to make it 54-52.
“I trust them,” Marshall said of the winning sequence off the missed free throw. “They have the skill set, the basketball IQ, they’re in charge out there on the court. If we need a timeout to get composed, I’ll call the timeout, but in general, I let them play the game and control it.”
The Gremlins called a timeout, but on the inbounds, Chris Marshall, back in the game, intercepted the pass near midcourt and was fouled. He missed the free throw, but the Gremlins couldn’t get off any meaningful attempt at the end.
“It feels great and I’m happy for the players,” Marshall said. “We started losing our composure for a minute earlier and we needed some timeouts to regain that. We were tired, it was the first game and Karns City is big, strong and skilled. And to beat a team like that, you have to stay focused and play the best you can possibly play.”
Chris Marshall finished with 14 points while Cramer and Waltman reached double figures as well for the Gremlins with 13 and 12 points.
Karns City outrebounded the Bulldogs, 34-21, but the Bulldogs turned the ball over just 11 times compared to the Gremlins’ 15, including six in the fourth quarter.
Karns City led 16-11 after the first quarter and 26-19 by halftime. The Bulldogs started the third quarter on a 13-4 run to tie things up at 32-32 and Karns City took a 38-34 lead into the fourth.
The Gremlins stretched their lead to 44-36 after a Micah Rupp basket with 5:26 left. Gardlock’s basket capped a quick 5-0 run that started with a Bain three and got the Bulldogs back to within 44-41 with 4:42 left, but Gardlock was whistled for a technical foul right after that and the Gremlins responded with a four-point possession of their own to extend to the 48-41 lead that was then answered with the Bellis technical to set up the final flurry.