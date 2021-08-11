Baseball season is over for Rimersburg’s Evie Bliss.
Her last weekend tournament was spent at Sports Force Park in Sandusky, Ohio, playing with the Armstrong Angels, an under-15 travel team and yes, she’s the only female on the team.
For Bliss, baseball is one of many sports on her plate. The junior-to-be who his home-schooled starts her third fall on the A-C Valley/Union boys’ golf team next week while also starting training for swimming as a member of the YMCA team in Kittanning.
Last spring was her varsity debut as a sophomore on the Union baseball team. And yes, she also was on the track and field team, qualifying for districts in the 300-meter hurdles and javelin and finishing seventh and 10th respectively.
But it’s just always been baseball come summer time.
“For me, it really wasn’t a decision because I started playing T-Ball when I was five and then I moved on to minor league and by the time I got to Little League, we didn’t have softball at the time, so If I wanted to keep playing, I just had to play baseball,” said Bliss. “And then once they had softball, I had fallen in love with the game of baseball and grown so accustomed to it and enjoyed it so much that I didn’t want to switch over to softball.
“I’ve never played softball, but I’ve watched it, but to me, they’re just two completely different sports. It’s like asking a tennis player to play ping pong or vice versa.”
Bliss is pretty good at baseball, too. At the recent Freeport International Baseball Tournament, Bliss was selected as one of the Angels’ representatives to play in the tournament’s all-star game.
“Our coach looked at the three who had the best stats for the weekend and I hit .500 and my on-base percentage was through the roof, so I was luckily one of the ones who was picked to play,” said Bliss. “That was one of my best memories of baseball.”
Through the years, she’s played all over the field. She got into five games with the Knights this spring and with the Angels, she’s mostly a right fielder. And yes, being the only girl on the team, at this point, is no big deal.
“I like to say I’m one of the guys,” Bliss laughed. “Boys will be boys being stupid and funny all at the same time. I’ve never really thought it was odd or whatever and got used to it and they are my friends.”
Bliss, who has two younger brothers Hudson and Harry who are active in sports including swimming, hopes to swim competitively in college. She specializes in the longer freestyle races.
“This summer I really took a step back and relaxed from swimming to focus on baseball, which was a much needed break,” she said. “I enjoyed that a lot this summer, but I’ll be starting swimming again as soon as school starts with practices in the evenings, then eventually swimming every day of the week.”
Golf, her fourth sport, joined her plate prior to her freshman year.
“My mom and I talked about it and was a spur-of-the-moment thing,” Bliss said. “I play golf for fun and it’s more enjoyable to me than being competitive, but I’m competitive in anything I do.”